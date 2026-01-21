MT5 Spread Tracker
- Yardımcı programlar
- Stefan Daniel Mueller
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Spread Tracker is a lightweight utility that records and analyzes the real spread behavior of any symbol in real market conditions.
Instead of trusting broker marketing numbers, you get hard data from your own terminal. Every tick is sampled and written to file so you can later evaluate how a symbol actually behaves during different sessions, news events, rollovers, and low-liquidity phases.
This tool is made for traders and EA developers who care about execution quality and realistic backtests.What it does
-
Tracks spread in real-time
-
Logs every change with timestamp
-
Saves data to a CSV file for external analysis, saved in the terminal’s MQL5/Files directory and can be opened directly from MetaTrader via: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Files
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
-
Minimal CPU and memory usage
-
Runs quietly in the background
Why it matters
Spreads are not static. They widen during news, at rollover, and in thin markets. Backtests that assume fixed spreads lie to you. This tracker gives you real numbers so you can:
-
Validate broker quality
-
Build more realistic strategies
-
Optimize SL/TP distances
-
Detect toxic symbols
-
Improve EA robustness
Perfect for:
-
EA developers
-
Scalpers
-
Algo traders
-
Broker comparison
-
Strategy research
Inputs:
SymbolToTrack
Symbol that will be monitored. Leave empty to use the chart symbol.
LogIntervalMs
Time in milliseconds between samples. Lower = more precision, higher = less disk usage.
WriteToFile
Enable or disable CSV logging.
FileName
Custom output filename for your logs.
MaxFileSizeMB
Automatic file rotation when size is exceeded.
With Spread Tracker you stop guessing and start measuring.
Data beats assumptions. Always.