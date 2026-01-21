MT5 Spread Tracker

Spread Tracker is a lightweight utility that records and analyzes the real spread behavior of any symbol in real market conditions.



Instead of trusting broker marketing numbers, you get hard data from your own terminal. Every tick is sampled and written to file so you can later evaluate how a symbol actually behaves during different sessions, news events, rollovers, and low-liquidity phases.

This tool is made for traders and EA developers who care about execution quality and realistic backtests.

Tracks spread in real-time

Logs every change with timestamp

Saves data to a CSV file for external analysis, saved in the terminal’s MQL5/Files directory and can be opened directly from MetaTrader via: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Files



Works on any symbol and timeframe

Minimal CPU and memory usage

Runs quietly in the background

Why it matters

Spreads are not static. They widen during news, at rollover, and in thin markets. Backtests that assume fixed spreads lie to you. This tracker gives you real numbers so you can:

Validate broker quality

Build more realistic strategies

Optimize SL/TP distances

Detect toxic symbols

Improve EA robustness

Perfect for:

EA developers

Scalpers

Algo traders

Broker comparison

Strategy research

Inputs:



SymbolToTrack

Symbol that will be monitored. Leave empty to use the chart symbol.

LogIntervalMs

Time in milliseconds between samples. Lower = more precision, higher = less disk usage.

WriteToFile

Enable or disable CSV logging.

FileName

Custom output filename for your logs.

MaxFileSizeMB

Automatic file rotation when size is exceeded.

With Spread Tracker you stop guessing and start measuring.

Data beats assumptions. Always.