Aether AI Scalper

Title : Aether AI Scalper


-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION


Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated,

non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD.

This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine

that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.



■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliability.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.



[REVEALED] 87% Win Rate – The Pinnacle of AI-Driven Scalping is Here


Are you still hesitating in front of your charts? It’s time to end emotional trading and inconsistent strategies.

Introducing Aether AI Scalper, a powerhouse built on raw data and precision algorithms designed to transform your trading results.



💎 Why Aether AI Scalper? (Proven by Real-Time Data)



This isn't just marketing talk. Our MQL5 Real-Time Signal proves the performance :


  • 87% Winning Precision: Nearly 9 out of 10 trades end in profit, demonstrating incredible accuracy in high-frequency environments.

  • Masterful Risk Management: Currently maintaining a 0% Max Drawdown, ensuring your capital remains protected while it grows.

  • Institutional Pivot Zones (IPZ): Our AI identifies key liquidity zones where institutional "Big Boys" move the market, rather than relying on lagging retail indicators.

  • Advanced News Filter & Dynamic Scaling: A built-in shield against market shocks, protecting your account during volatile economic events.




📈 Transparent Real-Time Statistics


We believe in 100% transparency. You can track every single trade live:

  • Current Equity: Surpassed $10,001.98

  • Growth Curve: Stable, upward trajectory with consistent monthly gains.

  • Key Metrics: 87% Profit Trades vs. only 13% Loss Trades.



🎯 Why You Should Join Now


Aether AI Scalper is designed for both beginners and pros to achieve expert-level results with zero "over-optimization."


  • 24/7 Professional Analysis: While you sleep, the AI scans the market for the perfect entry.

  • Affordable Excellence: Access institutional-grade AI for just $31/month.

  • Free Demo Available: Don't take our word for it—test the performance yourself with our free demo version.




🎯 The Core Engine: Institutional Pivot Zones (IPZ) Analysis

Stop following lagging retail indicators. Trade where the "Big Boys" trade.


Aether AI Scalper doesn’t just draw lines on a chart; it identifies the footprints of institutional giants.

While most EAs react to price movements after they happen, our Institutional Pivot Zones (IPZ) engine predicts

where the next major market shift will occur.



How the IPZ Engine Works for You:


  • Institutional Liquidity Mapping: Instead of basic Support/Resistance, the AI calculates "Structural Knots"—price levels where massive institutional orders are waiting to be filled.

  • Real-Time Tick Density Analysis: By monitoring tick-level volume spikes, the EA distinguishes between "retail noise" and "institutional entry," ensuring you only enter high-probability trades.

  • Smart Fakeout Filtering: Our proprietary candle-pattern recognition filters out "Bull/Bear Traps." The EA identifies if a breakout is genuine or just a temporary spike meant to hunt retail stop-losses.

  • Precision Reversal Catching: By pinpointing the exact zones where institutional liquidity is deepest, the IPZ engine achieves a staggering 87% win rate, catching reversals with surgical precision


The IPZ Edge : It’s not magic; it’s mathematical superiority.

By aligning your trades with the world's largest financial institutions,

you gain a systematic edge that retail indicators simply cannot provide.



[ Fake Breakout & Trap Reversal Entry ]

🚀 The Secret to Unwavering Profit: AI That Turns 'Fakeouts' into Fortunes

The market often presents enticing 'breakout' signals,

but many of these are nothing more than 'Fake Breakouts' designed to trap retail traders.

Aether AI Scalper leverages these market deceptions,

transforming what would be losses for others into direct profits for you through its unique strategy.


Aether AI Scalper's 'Trap Reversal Entry' Mechanism:

  • Sophisticated Fakeout Detection: At the moment price attempts to break key Support/Resistance levels, our AI meticulously analyzes the 'authenticity' of the breakout. It meticulously compares tick density, candle body-to-wick ratios, and multi-timeframe ADX (trend strength) in real-time, accurately identifying the "false breaks" that fool most traders.

  • Discernment of Institutional Intent: The system detects rapid reversals—often termed "Traps"—where price quickly snaps back after hunting stop-losses during a fake breakout. This phenomenon is a signature move of institutional players intentionally liquidating retail positions.

  • High-Profit Reversal Entry: Upon detecting such a trap, the AI immediately disregards the misleading signal and enters in the direction of the 'true reversal,' aligning with the genuine flow of large capital. This strategy doesn't just prevent stop-outs; it seizes the optimal profit opportunity at the market's turning point.

  • Robust Safeguards: Utilizing higher timeframe trend strength filters (like H1/H4 ADX), the Trap Reversal Entry is never executed indiscriminately. It's strictly deployed only when market structures statistically favor a counter-trend move, ensuring maximum safety and profitability.

'Fake Breakouts' are no longer a threat. With Aether AI Scalper, turn market trickery into your consistent profit.


"The market doesn't wait. Empower your account with AI intelligence today."





■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision'




.

Önerilen ürünler
EA Permanent FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. This demo version trades USDJPY. Features It does not use Martingale; No grid; No scalping; No excessive parameters; Fixed lot; No complicated settings. Trades are usually opened infrequently. Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 20. Deals are closed by T
FREE
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Sigma3Band Martingale EA
Kim Yongmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unleash the Power of Sigma Bands The Sigma3 EA is not just another trading robot — it’s a precision-engineered system designed to harness the statistical edge of Sigma Bands . Built on years of research and live trading experience, this Expert Advisor combines advanced volatility filters with a disciplined martingale/grid hybrid approach to maximize consistency while minimizing drawdowns. Key Features Sigma Band Strategy : Trades only at statistically extreme price levels, where the probabili
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Orions Gold Explosion assistant
Umberto Boria
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
06/22/23 News! The "news filter" is integrated in the EA. Remember to insert in this url in Tools->Options->Expert Advisor You can disable this filter or use it in two way : Trade only on news No trade on news THANKS ALL! 06/21/23 News! Finally I see the light at the end of tunnel! Thanks all the contributors, now the EA has and efficient and very configurable Trailing Stop. In more It has also the extra profit function that move the Take Profit point by point. I remember you that this is fr
FREE
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Bitcoin Trend Switch EA MT4
Song Jinwook
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Trend Switch EA MT4 Merhaba yatırımcılar! Bitcoin'in en iyi EA'sını geliştirmeyi tamamladık! Kendi geliştirdiğimiz eğrilik sinyallerine dayalı giriş! Lastik bandın hareketinden ilham alınarak çeşitli fizik yasaları uygulandı! Giriş: S_kappa hesaplamasından sonra trend yönünü girin Koruma: Martin Gale faz stop, ardışık toplam kayıp stop Semboller: BTC önerilir ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ Varsayılan ayar değeri TF for signal calc (independent of chart) = PERIOD_H1 ATR lookback (scale) = 60 Z-
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Whoosh
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
WHOOSH – EA Smart Heiken Ashi Grid Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142798 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142799 WHOOSH è un Expert Advisor (EA) intelligente e multi-timeframe basato su Heiken Ashi, progettato per catturare rapidamente lo slancio del mercato, gestire dinamicamente le posizioni e proteggere i conti con una gestione completa del rischio. Questo EA combina la potenza del filtraggio dei trend, la media a griglia controllata e una gestion
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Wave Rider EA
Andri Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Wave Rider EA: Your Gold Trading Powerhouse!  Are you ready to elevate your Gold (XAUUSD) trading to the next level? Meet the Wave Rider EA , a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture powerful moves in the gold market with a smart, volatility-aware strategy. Forget emotional trading and complex manual analysis. The Wave Rider EA is engineered for peak performance by focusing on identifying the beginning of strong trend waves and managing your risk metic
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Global Scale
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot de trading desarrollado para cuentas que inician desde un capital pequeño. Realiza operaciones que están un tiempo mínimo abiertas y con un riesgo pequeño en cada operación.  Se debe usar en principalmente en  gráficas en M1. El broker recomendado para operar es Swissquote. En caso de requerir un prueba sin coste póngase en contacto conmigo y le ofreceré las posibilidades de utilizarlo.
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator. The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator. The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.  There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit. It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time. Metod_1                                            Marcet order Metod_2                         
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT5 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT4 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! Kural       İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yapın. Kuantum
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICMarkets Canlı Sinyali: Buraya tıklayın KT Gold Nexus EA ile başarılı olmak için ne yapmanız gerekir? Sabır. Disiplin. Zaman. KT Gold Nexus EA, profesyonel yatırımcılar ve özel fon yöneticileri tarafından kullanılan gerçek piyasa temelli bir işlem yaklaşımına dayanmaktadır. Gücü kısa vadeli heyecanda değil, uzun vadeli tutarlılıkta yatmaktadır. Bu EA uzun vadeli kullanım için tasarlanmıştır. Gerçek potansiyelini görebilmek için en az bir yıl boyunca aktif olarak çalıştırılması önerilir. Profes
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jesko EA –  Jesko, yıllardır test edilmiş ve optimize edilmiş bir stratejiye dayanan özel bir Uzman Danışman (EA)’dır. Gerçek hesaplarda test edilmiş ve sürekli olarak karlı ve düşük riskli performans göstermiştir. Şimdi, herkese açık hale getirmeye karar verdik. Signal live      Dört aylık canlı hesap  Kolay kurulum Her broker ile çalışır (ECN hesap önerilir)  Minimum depozito: 100 USD  7/24 destek Jesko’yu bir kez satın alın – diğer ürünlerimizi ücretsiz edinin! 1,5 dakikalık altın Backtest i
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bazooka EA – MT4 için Trend ve Momentum Uzman Danışmanı Varsayılan ayarlar, 2024 yılının başından günümüze kadar GOLD M5 (Open Prices yöntemi) üzerinde EA backtesti yapmak için yapılandırılmıştır. Diğer zaman dilimleri için en uygun ayarları yorumlar bölümünde bulabilirsiniz. Bazooka EA , MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş tam otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Piyasanın yönlü hareketlerini işlemeye odaklanır ve trend doğrulaması ile momentum filtrelemesini birlikte kullanır. EA, kont
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - tamamen otomatik çok çiftli işlem sistemidir - istikrarlı büyüme ile çok güvenlidir. Bu karlı scalping EA şu anda piyasadaki en istikrarlı sistemlerden biridir - ayda yaklaşık 70-100 işlem alır. Test ve işlem için EA Set_files'ı indirin: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA'nın Özellikleri: - Ek spread ayarları. - Ayarlanabilir Volatilite-Uyarlanabilir Stop Loss. - Uzun/K
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2025’in en güçlü otomatik işlem stratejilerinden biri 2025 yılında kullanılan en güçlü manuel işlem stratejilerinden birini, TMA (Triangular Moving Average) ve CG mantığı temel alınarak tam otomatik bir Expert Advisor’a (EA) dönüştürdük. 550 $ fiyatla yalnızca bir adet kaldı. Bundan sonra fiyat 650 $ ve 750 $ olacak, nihai fiyat ise 1200 $ olarak belirlenecek. Canlı sinyal >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Tıkla Bu EA, hassas girişler, akıllı bekleyen emirler ve sıkı risk yönetimi i
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu fiyata sadece 1/5 kopya kaldı ---> Bir sonraki fiyat 250$ // MT5 sürümü Gold King AI, pekiştirmeli öğrenme kullanarak sağlam ticaret algoritmaları oluşturmak, eğitmek, değerlendirmek ve dağıtmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış açık kaynaklı bir Python çerçevesi olan TensorTrade kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Algoritma, New York ticaret seansı sırasında çalışır. İlgi alanlarını belirlemek için piyasayı birkaç saat analiz ettikten sonra, fiyat bu seviyelere ulaştığında yürürlüğe giren bekleyen emi
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU FLUX - Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor >>> Kullanım Klavuzu <<< XAU FLUX, altın piyasasında hızlı ve disiplinli işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Günlük küçük fiyat hareketlerinden istikrarlı kazançlar elde etmeyi hedefleyen trader'lar için geliştirilmiştir. Temel Özellikler: XAU FLUX, M1 & M5 zaman diliminde çalışarak piyasadaki mikro fırsatları değerlendiren gelişmiş bir scalping sistemi kullanır. EA, piyasa koşullarını sürekli analiz ederek uygun g
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader, finansal piyasa yatırımcılarının EA bilgi verileriyle akıllı kararlar almasına yardımcı olan bir ticaret asistanıdır. Bu EA, para birimlerinin temel önyargısı, bir çift üzerindeki Gerçek zamanlı perakende tüccarlar oranı duyarlılığı, Banka ve enstitü tahmini, COT rapor verileri ve karmaşık bir EA panelindeki diğer veriler gibi gerekli tüm bilgileri yakalamak için çevrimiçi kaynakları kullanır. Kısaca, Manuel tüccarların daha iyi kararlar alması
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt