Daily Loss and DD Protector

Product Description:

  • Name: Daily Loss and DD Protector
  • Functions:
    • Monitors daily P/L for the pair that is attached to the chart (currently that one pair only)
    • Tracks daily loss (closed + floating)
    • Blocks new trades at warning threshold
    • Sends alerts via MT4 Alert, Push, or Email
    • Automatically closes trades if max daily loss is hit and prevents new trades from opening
  • Inputs: Clearly list all parameters in the description:
    • MaxDailyLossPercent — daily drawdown % limit
    • WarningPercent — warning threshold
    • CloseTradesAtLimit — whether to close trades automatically
    • SendPushAlert, SendEmailAlert — notification options
    • Slippage — for closing trades reliably

Perfect for prop firms and personal accounts.

Plese note: Please check proper functioning on a demo account first before applying the EA on a live account.

Please note: This EA (utility) does not guarantee any profits and does not constitute financial advice. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred while using this EA.


