Daily Loss and DD Protector

Product Description:

  • Name: Daily Loss and DD Protector
  • Functions:
    • Monitors daily P/L for the pair that is attached to the chart (currently that one pair only)
    • Tracks daily loss (closed + floating)
    • Blocks new trades at warning threshold
    • Sends alerts via MT4 Alert, Push, or Email
    • Automatically closes trades if max daily loss is hit and prevents new trades from opening
  • Inputs: Clearly list all parameters in the description:
    • MaxDailyLossPercent — daily drawdown % limit
    • WarningPercent — warning threshold
    • CloseTradesAtLimit — whether to close trades automatically
    • SendPushAlert, SendEmailAlert — notification options
    • Slippage — for closing trades reliably

Perfect for prop firms and personal accounts.

Plese note: Please check proper functioning on a demo account first before applying the EA on a live account.

Please note: This EA (utility) does not guarantee any profits and does not constitute financial advice. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred while using this EA.


추천 제품
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
유틸리티
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
손익분기점을 자동으로 설정하는 유틸리티로, 주어진 거리를 지나갈 때 거래를 손익분기점으로 전환합니다. 위험을 최소화할 수 있습니다. 상인을 위해 전문 상인이 만들었습니다. 유틸리티는 거래자가 수동으로 또는 고문을 사용하여 개설한 모든 시장 주문과 함께 작동합니다. 매직 넘버로 거래를 필터링할 수 있습니다. 유틸리티는 동시에 원하는 수의 주문을 처리할 수 있습니다. MT5 버전 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 유틸리티가 할 수 있는 일: 1핍에서 가상 손익분기점 설정 실제 수준의 손익분기점 설정 각 주문에 대해 개별적으로 작업(손익분기 수준은 각 주문에 대해 별도로 설정됨) 단방향 주문 바구니로 작업(손익분기 수준은 모든 주문에 대해 공통으로 설정되고 별도로 구매 및 판매) 양방향 주문 바스켓으로 작업(손익분기 수준은 모든 주문에 대해 공통으로 설정되며, 함께 구매 및 판매) 테스트 및 작업을 위해 차트의 버튼을 사용할 수 있습니
Universal tpsl atr
Genesis Hafalla
유틸리티
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open  trades  to add take profit and stop loss that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Average True Range Indicator(ATR). How Does It Work? If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss with the distance of Average True Range value of their corresponding symbol.  If  Symbol
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
지표
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
유틸리티
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
유틸리티
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One for MT4 setting faile (for white Chart)    http://www.emkyuradias.shop/indexenglish.html One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.   Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) Lot, take profit and
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
유틸리티
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Controller without limit Demo
Roger Perez Lugo
유틸리티
It can only be used in EURCHF / M15 . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allow
FREE
Pip by Pip Trailing SL Manager
Rajiv Ishwar
유틸리티
Install as an EXPERT ADVISOR for it to work. This product will not work in strategy tester because it requires trades to be opened first.   Therefore, the 1 month rental option for $10 is included for you to test the product. That is the lowest price allowed by the website. The trailing stop loss (TSL) on MetaTrader 4 only works on set ranges. For example, if the TSL is set at 20 pips or 200 points, the trailing SL will move to sell/buy price only once 20 pips/200 points are gained. It does not
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
유틸리티
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Entry Orders Pro MT4
Tran Nhat Minh
유틸리티
Pro Minimalist Trade Assistant : Focusing on Risk Management and Strict Trade Discipline for Each Trading Style The benefits of EA: 1.Intuitive Graphical Interface:  Take control with an excellent graphical dashboard featuring outstanding parameters for swift order execution. Enjoy a sleek and customizable interface with the option to switch between dark and light themes 2.Support for Cultivating Trading Discipline Habits Adhering to your trading style is essential. Each Trading style is tailor
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
유틸리티
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
EA Hedger
Sergej Chukhista
4 (4)
유틸리티
거래 고문을 구입했습니까, 신호를 구독했습니까, 아니면 수동으로 거래하고 있습니까?! 위험 관리를 잊지 마십시오. EA Hedger   는 헤징을 사용하여 위험을 관리할 수 있는 다양한 설정이 있는 전문 거래 유틸리티입니다. 헤징은 이미 열려 있는 포지션의 반대 포지션을 여는 거래 기법입니다. 헤징을 통해 위치를 완전히 또는 부분적으로 차단(잠금)할 수 있습니다. 이 제품을 사는 것이 유익한 이유: 신뢰성   - 어드바이저가 철저히 점검 및 테스트되었습니다. 유용성 -전문가 고문은 실제 거래에 사용되며 그 작업에 효과적입니다 성능 -위험 회피와 거래의 결과는 위험 회피없이 거래의 결과보다 훨씬 낫다 가용성 -고문의 비용은 한 달에$4.91 또는 하루에$0.17 입니다-이것은 1-2 스프레드입니다 지원   – 토론에서 판매자에게 질문하고 조언을 얻을 수 있습니다. 개발   - 제품에 대한 희망 사항을 작성할 수 있으며 가능한 경우 추가됩니다. 업데이트   - 예정된 업데이트를 사용할
EezeOrder Multiple Trades Opener
Tawanda Tinarwo
4.75 (4)
유틸리티
Open multiple trades with 1 click. The EezeOrder Script is designed to make trading easy. All in 1 click, open as many trades as you want, and select the order type from a dropdown list.  No need to change chart just enter the name of the symbol Enter the number of trades you want Select whether it is a buy, sell, buy limit, sell limit, buy stop or sell stop Enter TP(in points) and SL(in points) and click OK, and trades are opened 1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the symbol section
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
유틸리티
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
SimpleOrderRepeater
iDeplo, Inc.
유틸리티
本エキスパートアドバイザ（EA）は、以下の条件をすべて満たした注文が決済された場合に、自動的に同一内容の注文を再設定します。 対象となるのは指値注文または逆指値注文で、必ずテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）が設定されているものです。 そして、その注文がTPまたはSLによって決済された際、同じロット数・価格・TP・SL・有効期限などの条件を引き継いだ注文を自動で再発注します。 これにより、一度設定した戦略を継続的に適用でき、裁量判断なしに取引を繰り返すことが可能となります。 ただし、ブローカーによっては再注文時にスリッページが発生する場合がありますので、必ずご利用環境をご確認の上、自己責任でお使いください。
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
Universal TP SL Pips
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
유틸리티
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the   open  trades    to add   take profit   and   stop loss   that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Pips . How Does It Work? If   Symbol to modify   is set to   "All Symbol"   simply attach it to one chart, and all   open trades   in the entire terminal will set the   take profit   and   stop loss   .  If  Symbol to modify   is set to   "Local Symbol"   , it will only set the   ta
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
유틸리티
이것은 구매 및 판매 주문 네트워크를 배치하는 일반 패널입니다. 이 전문가 고문은 설정에 정의 된 이익 순서를 닫습니다. 그런 다음 사다리라는 매개 변수가 있습니다.이 매개 변수에는 사다리 매개 변수에 의해 표시된 점(여기서 주요 설정에서는 10 점)으로 주문 사이의 거리가 증가하기 시작하므로 두 번째 순서는 10 점,세 번째 순서는 20 점,네 번째 순서는 40 점 등이 포함됩니다. 그런 다음 설정에 있지 않기 때문에 이 고문에 무엇이 있는지 알아야 하지만 이 고문이 제안한 전략의 논리에 영향을 미칩니다.. 의이 고문이 다섯 개 주문을 엽니 다 여기 설정에서 가정 해 봅시다... 또는 구매... 또는 판매... 좋아.. 그러나,주문을 열 때,그것은 이전에 열린 주문의 절반으로 다음 오픈 주문의 로트를 증가시킬 것입니다. 즉,설정에서 0.1 로트를 설정하면 계획에 따라 5 개의 주문이 열리고 현재 가격에 가까운 첫 번째 주문은 0.1 로트의 가격으로 열립니다. 두 번째는 주어진
Profit Loss Control Panel
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
유틸리티
The Profit Loss Control Panel is a tool designed to control loss and profit in trading. It allows to close deals if profit and/or loss of positions opened on the account reaches a certain limit. Limit types Percentage of balance Number of points Deposit currency Thus covering the most popular list of reasons to close the deal. The panel allows to combine limits of various types, for example, limit loss as a percentage of the deposit and limit profit in deposit currency. Limits as a percentage o
OneClickPlus
Can Pei Pu
유틸리티
This utility allows you to easily close profit or loss positions. You can close profit or loss positions by clicking each buttons. If profit or loss positions reaches or exceed value specified as pips, they would be closed. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important :  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
유틸리티
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
Close Trade Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
유틸리티
Close Manager Buttons EA (MT4 Version) One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 4 This is the MT4 edition of the Close Manager Buttons EA, built for traders who want instant control over their trades in MetaTrader 4. The features are identical to the MT5 version, making it easy to manage trades across both platforms. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions Close Winning Tra
FREE
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
유틸리티
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
유틸리티
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Price Ray MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4 (2)
유틸리티
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
The Devils Contract grid manual
Master of Patience
유틸리티
Beta version of a semi-automatic utility for trading grid strategy. When using, please give feedback on the shortcomings / suggestions. Good luck to us! Parameters: Lot exponent - multiplication of the lot on the next order. Grid pips   - grid size. Take profit pip - distance of the take profit line. Magic number - the magic number of the adviser's work. Trading menu - presence/absence of a trading menu. Menu size - the size of the menu (choose the value for your resolution). Menu font size -
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터미널
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침 - 애플리케이션 지침 - 데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전 일, % AB
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 4용 트레이드 복사기.       모든 계정의 외환 거래, 포지션, 주문을 복사합니다. 그것은 최고의 무역 복사기 중 하나입니다       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       위해       카피롯 MT4       버전(또는       MT4 -  MT5   MT5 - MT5       위해       카피롯 MT5       버전). MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 복사기   버전         MetaTrader 5   터미널 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   ) -   Copylot Client MT5 고유한 복사 알고리즘은 마스터 계정에서 고객 계정으로 모든 거래를 정확하게 복사합니다. 이 제품은 또한 높은 작동 속도에서 높은 오류 처리로 유명합니다. 강력한 기능 세트. 프로그램은 여러 터
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능한 도구로, 텔레그램으로 신호를 보내어 계정을 신호 제공자로 변환할 수 있습니다. 메시지 형식은 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다! 그러나 간단한 사용을 위해 미리 정의된 템플릿을 선택하고 메시지의 특정 부분을 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. [ 데모 ]  [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식이 필요 없으며, 개발자가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자에게 보낸 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 기능 예를 들어 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독은 모든 신호 등을 받게 됩니다. ID, 심볼 또는 코멘트별 주문 필터링 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 포함 보낸
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
유틸리티
Trade Copier는 거래 계정 간의 거래를 복사하고 동기화하도록 설계된 전문 유틸리티입니다. 복사는 공급자의 계정/단말기에서 동일한 컴퓨터 또는 vps에 설치된 수신자의 계정/단말기로 발생합니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 주요 기능 및 이점: 복사기는 "МТ4> МТ4", "МТ4> МТ5", "МТ5> МТ4" 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 데모 계정 > 실 계정, 실 계정 > 데모 계정, 데모 계정 > 데모 계정 및 실제 계정 > 실 계정 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 읽기 전용 암호가 적용된 투자자 계정에서 복사를 지원합니다. 하나의 공급자 터미널은 여러 수신 터미널로 트랜잭션을 보낼 수 있고 하나의 수신 터미널은 여러 공급자 터미널에서 트랜잭션을 수신할 수 있습니다. 복사기는 귀하 또는 귀하의 고문이 거래하는 동일한 터미널에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 높은 복사 속도(0.5초 미만). 복사기에는 간편
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
유틸리티
회원으로서 어떤 채널에서도 신호를 복사하세요 (   Bot 토큰이나 관리자 권한이 필요하지 않음  바로 MT4로. 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 관리 및 모니터링에 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 직관적이고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용을 시작하세요! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT5 버전 | 텔레그램 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 디스코드를 MT4로 보내는 것은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 디스코드   MT4 기능 회원으로서 어떤 채널에서도 복사하세요. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않음 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래하세요 특정 기호 제외 모든 신호를 복사할 것인지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의하세요 모든 신호를 인식하기 위해 단어 및 구문을 구성하세요 (기본 설정은 신호 제공자의 99%에 대해 작동해야 함) 원하는 경우 시간 및 날짜 설정을 구성하여 신
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다. The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선택하
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
일별 및 주별 마감 거래 내역, 현재 진행 중인 거래, 외환 노출을 한 차트에서 즉시 확인하세요! 히트맵을 사용하여 수익성 있는 거래와 거래 포트폴리오 내에서 현재 하락이 있는 위치를 파악하세요. 빠른 마감 버튼 빠른 마감 버튼을 사용하여 단일 심볼에 대한 모든 거래를 마감하거나, 개별 거래를 전체적으로 마감하거나, 버튼을 클릭하여 일부 수익 또는 손실을 실현하세요. 더 이상 목록에서 거래를 찾아 거래의 일부를 마감하는 방법을 알아낼 필요가 없습니다. 대시보드는 외환 쌍을 거래하는 동안 각 통화 심볼에 대한 현재 노출도 표시하므로 주요 뉴스 이벤트에 앞서 과도하게 노출될 수 있는 영역을 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 버튼을 사용하여 뉴스가 나오기 전에 노출을 즉시 빠르게 줄이거나, 이미 뉴스가 발생하여 수익을 창출한 경우 클릭 한 번으로 빠르게 수익을 확보할 수 있습니다! 진행 중인 거래 히트맵 거래 히트맵은 달러 비용 평균화를 사용하여 거래의 확장 및 축소를 수행하는 포지션 거
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 클릭 한 번으로 거래하고 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 거래자의 삶을 더 쉽게 만들고 거래자가 훨씬 빠르고 편리하게 거래 활동을 수행할 수 있도록 도와주는 매개변수 및 기능의 자동 계산. 차트의 무역 거래에 대한 그래픽 팁 및 전체 정보. MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 .... MetaТrader 4   의 주요 요청 거래 제어판   : 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수정, 후행 중지, 손절매,
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (복사 고양이 MT4) 는 단순한 로컬 트레이드 카피어가 아니라, 오늘날의 거래 환경을 위해 설계된 완전한 리스크 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. Prop Firm 챌린지부터 개인 계좌 관리까지, 강력한 실행력, 자본 보호, 유연한 설정, 고급 거래 처리 기능을 통해 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 이 카피어는 Master(송신자) 와 Slave(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 실시간으로 시장가/지정가 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산, Close By 작업을 동기화합니다. 데모 및 실계좌 모두 호환되며, 거래용 비밀번호 또는 투자자 비밀번호로도 사용할 수 있습니다. Persistent Trade Memory 기술을 통해 EA, 터미널, VPS가 재시작되더라도 거래가 복원됩니다. 여러 Master와 Slave를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 자동 감지 또는 심볼 매핑으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정: Copy C
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT5 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
유틸리티
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
유틸리티
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
유틸리티
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Smart Keys Sniper Entry
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
유틸리티
이 2 in 1 무역 관리자는 양초 탈주 거래에 이상적입니다. 풀백에 추가 지정가 주문을 함으로써 평균 거래 비용이 발생할 수 있습니다. 이렇게 하면 모든 포지션에서 최상의 가격을 얻을 수 있고 승리 시 더 높은 RR을 얻을 수 있습니다. 위험은 가장 최근에 마감된 캔들 높이로 계산됩니다. 거래 도우미 버튼은 모든 수동 주문을 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 모든 입력 방법과 함께 사용하십시오. 가격 조치 또는 지표 및 모든 거래 스타일, 스캘핑, 일중 또는 스윙 거래. 특징: 지정가 주문을 사용하여 양초 탈주를 거래하십시오. 특별 비용 평균 기능은 이기는 거래에서 RR을 높입니다. 한 번에 받는 주문 수를 제한하여 초과 거래를 줄입니다. 위험을 계산하고 캔들 기간별로 손절매를 배치하는 일종의 기능 중 하나입니다. 이익 실현을 설정하고 RR로 부분 이익을 확보하십시오. 한 번의 클릭으로 stoploss를 항목으로 이동합니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 부분 포지션을 닫습니다. 일일 손익
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
유틸리티
Expert Advisor   는   귀하의 계정 MetaTrader 4   에서 사전 설정된 횟수만큼 거래 및 포지션을 반복하거나 신호를 보냅니다. 수동으로 또는 다른 Expert Advisor에 의해 열린 모든 거래를 복사합니다. 신호를 복사하고 신호에서 로트를 늘립니다   ! 다른 EA의 수를 늘립니다. 다음 기능이 지원됩니다: 복사된 거래에 대한 사용자 지정 로트, 손절매 복사, 이익 실현, 후행 정지 사용. MT5 버전 전체 설명 +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 연결 MetaTrader용 무역 복사기는 여기에서 사용할 수 있습니다:   COPYLOT 주목 참고: 터미널 간 거래를 위한 복사기가 아닙니다. 전략 테스터에서 Expert Advisor를 테스트하고 비주얼 모드에서 EAPADPRO 도구 모음과 거래할 수 있습니다! 1개의 통화 쌍에 EA를 설치하는 것
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Basket EA MT4 는 강력한 수익 실현 도구이자 종합적인 계좌 보호 시스템을 하나의 간편하고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션으로 결합한 제품입니다. 이 EA의 핵심 목적은 계좌 내 모든 개별 포지션을 묶음(Basket) 단위로 관리하여, 계좌 전체의 손익을 완전히 통제할 수 있도록 하는 것입니다. Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even(손익분기점), Trailing Stop과 같은 묶음(purpose) 수준의 기능을 제공하며, 이를 계좌 잔고의 퍼센트, 고정 통화 금액 또는 해당 거래들의 평균 포인트로 설정할 수 있습니다. 이러한 유연성은 트레이더가 자신만의 리스크 및 수익 전략을 맞춤 설정할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 또한 Basket EA MT4 는 Magic Number, 심볼, 또는 댓글 등을 기반으로 특정 거래를 관리 대상에서 제외하거나 포함시키는 지능형 거래 필터링을 지원합니다. 이를 통해 원하는 거래만 EA의 관리 대상이 되도록 보장할 수 있습니다. 추가
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
유틸리티
"Grid Manual"은 주문 그리드 작업을 위한 거래 패널입니다. 이 유틸리티는 보편적이며 유연한 설정과 직관적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 그것은 손실을 평균화하는 방향뿐만 아니라 이익을 증가시키는 방향으로 주문 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 거래자는 주문 그리드를 만들고 유지할 필요가 없으며 유틸리티에서 수행합니다. 거래자가 주문을 시작하는 것으로 충분하며 "Grid Manual"는 자동으로 그를 위한 주문 그리드를 생성하고 거래가 마감될 때까지 그와 동행할 것입니다. 전체 설명 및 데모 버전 여기 . 유틸리티의 주요 기능: 모바일 터미널을 포함하여 어떤 방식으로든 열린 주문과 함께 작동합니다. "제한" 및 "중지"의 두 가지 유형의 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 고정 및 동적(ATR 표시기 기반)의 두 가지 유형의 그리드 간격 계산과 함께 작동합니다. 오픈 오더 그리드의 설정을 변경할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 각 주문 그리드의 손익분기점 수준을 표시합니다. 각 주문 그리드에 대한 이익
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
유틸리티
SAFETYLOCK을 사용하면 거래자는 이미 열린 포지션에 대해 반대 주문을 설정하여 강한 시장 반전을 피할 수 있습니다. 거래자 또는 EA가 포지션을 열면, SAFETYLOCK은 자동으로 반대 방향의 보류 주문을 설정합니다. 포지션이 손실 상태로 전환되면, 이 보류 주문이 활성화되어 잠금(락)을 생성하여 손실을 최소화합니다. EA는 초기 포지션을 닫거나, 후행 정지를 사용하여 수익을 최적화하거나, 로트를 증가시켜 거래 전략을 강화하는 다양한 옵션을 제공합니다. 또한, 포지션 가격에 맞추어 미결 주문의 오픈 가격을 조정하여 시장 움직임에 유연하게 대응할 수 있습니다. 전체 설명 +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 매개변수 기본(블로그의 매개변수에 대한 전체 설명) MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring – 알고리즘 실행 시간을 밀리초 단위로 설정합니다(기본
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
유틸리티
이익 추적 기능으로 총 이익/손실에 도달하면 MetaTrader 4에서 포지션을 청산합니다. 가상 정지 (별도 주문) 을 활성화할 수 있습니다. BUY 및 SELL 포지션을 별도로 계산하고 마감합니다 (BUY SELL 별도). 모든 심볼 또는 현재 심볼 만 닫고 계산합니다 (모든 심볼). 이익을 위해 후행 추적 을 활성화합니다 (후행 이익). 예금 통화, 포인트, 잔액의 %에 대한 총 손익을 마감합니다. 이 애플리케이션은 다른 EA와 함께 또는 수동 거래와 함께 모든 계정에서 사용하도록 설계되었습니다. MT5 버전 전체 설명 + DEMO + PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법 로그 파일을 얻는 방법 테스트 및 최적화 방법 Expforex의 모든 제품 일부 쌍 또는 모든 쌍의 총 거래 잔액이 설정에서 지정된 값보다 크거나 같으면 모든 포지션이 닫히고 주문이 삭제됩니다. 이 버전은 지정된 이익 수준에서 포지션을 마감할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 더 나은 결과를 위해 이익을 추적할 수도 있습니다
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
Risk/Reward Tool은 MetaTrader 4에서 거래를 계획, 시각화 및 실행하는 방식을 혁신하도록 설계된 전문가급 Expert Advisor입니다. 정밀한 리스크 관리를 중시하는 재량 트레이더이든, 거래 설정을 시각적으로 테스트해야 하는 전략 개발자이든, 이 도구는 우아하고 직관적인 인터페이스에서 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 기본적인 포지션 계산기와 달리, Risk/Reward Tool은 시각적 거래 계획을 즉각적인 실행 기능, 실시간 손익 모니터링 및 포괄적인 거래 관리 기능과 결합합니다. 이 도구는 MT4 전략 테스터와 완전히 호환되어 실제 자본을 위험에 빠뜨리지 않고 거래 전략을 연습하고 접근 방식을 개선할 수 있습니다. 도구의 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에서 확인할 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 주요 기능
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
유틸리티
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
1 (1)
유틸리티
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (3)
유틸리티
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변