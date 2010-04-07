Daily Loss and DD Protector

Product Description:

  • Name: Daily Loss and DD Protector
  • Functions:
    • Monitors daily P/L for the pair that is attached to the chart (currently that one pair only)
    • Tracks daily loss (closed + floating)
    • Blocks new trades at warning threshold
    • Sends alerts via MT4 Alert, Push, or Email
    • Automatically closes trades if max daily loss is hit and prevents new trades from opening
  • Inputs: Clearly list all parameters in the description:
    • MaxDailyLossPercent — daily drawdown % limit
    • WarningPercent — warning threshold
    • CloseTradesAtLimit — whether to close trades automatically
    • SendPushAlert, SendEmailAlert — notification options
    • Slippage — for closing trades reliably

Perfect for prop firms and personal accounts.

Plese note: Please check proper functioning on a demo account first before applying the EA on a live account.

Please note: This EA (utility) does not guarantee any profits and does not constitute financial advice. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred while using this EA.


おすすめのプロダクト
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
ユーティリティ
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
損益分岐点レベルを自動的に設定するためのユーティリティで、指定された距離を通過するときに取引を損益分岐点に転送します。リスクを最小限に抑えることができます。トレーダーのためにプロのトレーダーによって作成されました。ユーティリティは、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーを使用して開いたすべての成行注文で機能します。魔法数で取引をフィルタリングできます。ユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 MT5バージョン https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 ユーティリティでできること： 1ピップから仮想ブレークイーブンレベルを設定 損益分岐点の実際のレベルを設定する 各注文を個別に処理します（ブレークイーブンレベルは注文ごとに個別に設定されます） 一方向注文のバスケットで作業します（損益分岐レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、購入と販売は別々に設定されます） 双方向注文のバスケットを操作します（ブレークイーブンレベルはすべての注文に共通に設定されており、一緒に購入と販売を行います） テストと作業には、チャートのボタンを使
Universal tpsl atr
Genesis Hafalla
ユーティリティ
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open  trades  to add take profit and stop loss that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Average True Range Indicator(ATR). How Does It Work? If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss with the distance of Average True Range value of their corresponding symbol.  If  Symbol
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
インディケータ
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
ユーティリティ
No Nonsense Forex メソッドのための完全なトレードパネルです。このパネルには、あなた自身のNNFXアルゴリズムを実行するために必要なほとんどすべてのものが集約されており、あなたがより速く、より簡単にトレードできるようになっています。3つの部分で構成されています。 シンボルパネル シンボル名を押すと、チャート内の任意のシンボルに素早く切り替えることができます。 パネルには、現在開いている取引、それらの取引と他のシンボルとの相関関係（ストップロスがブレークイーブンまたはプラスの場合を除く）、今後のニュース（次の日のローソク足、ローソク足の終値で取引する場合）などの追加情報を表示できます。 ニュースはForex Factoryからインポートされ、デフォルトのフィルタリングされたニュースはVPがNo Nonsense Forexで推奨しているものとなっています。ニュースを変更したい場合は、あなたの完全なカスタムニュース（大文字と小文字を区別します）を含むニュースが表示されることを考慮してください。 タイムゾーンはEET/EEST(メタトレーダーと同じ)で、表示されるニュースは
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
ユーティリティ
Scalping One の MT4バージョンです。 １ポジションを１つのボタンで表示します。リアルタイムで損益、  Lot、  Pointを表示。チャート通貨のみと全通貨ペアのポジションの表示を切り替え可能。 日本語、英語に自動識別対応（設定タブは英語のみですが http://www.emkyuradias.shop/emkyuradias.shop/instruction.html にて日本語Helpを用意） 口座通貨表記はドル、ユーロ、ポンド、円に対応（自動識別） ロット、テイクプロフィット、ストップロスは変更可能なプリセットボタンより素早く設定可能です。 タイムラインの描画機能は、ローカルタイム（PC時間）、カレントタイム、東京、ニューヨーク、ロンドン、シドニー時間を選択可能な時計表示と連動可能、サマータイム対応。 ラウンドナンバー、日、週、月、年の安値、高値ライン表示、非表示がワンクリックで可能、高値安値は時間表示上のデータ表示部分にて個別に表示も可能です。 トレンドラインによるLimit Buy Sell 、Stop Buy Sell および ポジションのクローズが可能です
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
ユーティリティ
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Controller without limit Demo
Roger Perez Lugo
ユーティリティ
It can only be used in EURCHF / M15 . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allow
FREE
Pip by Pip Trailing SL Manager
Rajiv Ishwar
ユーティリティ
Install as an EXPERT ADVISOR for it to work. This product will not work in strategy tester because it requires trades to be opened first.   Therefore, the 1 month rental option for $10 is included for you to test the product. That is the lowest price allowed by the website. The trailing stop loss (TSL) on MetaTrader 4 only works on set ranges. For example, if the TSL is set at 20 pips or 200 points, the trailing SL will move to sell/buy price only once 20 pips/200 points are gained. It does not
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
ユーティリティ
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Entry Orders Pro MT4
Tran Nhat Minh
ユーティリティ
Pro Minimalist Trade Assistant : Focusing on Risk Management and Strict Trade Discipline for Each Trading Style The benefits of EA: 1.Intuitive Graphical Interface:  Take control with an excellent graphical dashboard featuring outstanding parameters for swift order execution. Enjoy a sleek and customizable interface with the option to switch between dark and light themes 2.Support for Cultivating Trading Discipline Habits Adhering to your trading style is essential. Each Trading style is tailor
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
ユーティリティ
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
EA Hedger
Sergej Chukhista
4 (4)
ユーティリティ
トレーディングアドバイザーを購入したり、シグナルをサブスクライブしたり、手動でトレードしたりしましたか？！リスク管理を忘れないでください。 EA Hedger は、ヘッジを使用してリスクを管理できるようにする多くの設定を備えたプロのトレーディングユーティリティです。 ヘッジは、すでに開いているポジションとは反対のポジションを開くことを含む取引手法です。ヘッジの助けを借りて、ポジションを完全にまたは部分的にブロック（ロック）することができます。 この製品を購入することが有益なのはなぜですか。 信頼性 -アドバイザーは徹底的にチェックされ、テストされています 有用性 -Expert Advisorは実際の取引で使用され、その作業に効果的です パフォ ーマンス-ヘッジを使用した取引の結果は、ヘッジなしの取引の結果よりも大幅に優れています 可用性 -アドバイザーのコストは1か月あたりわずか4.91ドルまたは1日あたり0.17ドルです-これは1〜2スプレッドです サポート –ディスカッションでは、販売者に質問したり、アドバイスを受けたりすることができます 開発 -製品への希望を書くことができ、
EezeOrder Multiple Trades Opener
Tawanda Tinarwo
4.75 (4)
ユーティリティ
Open multiple trades with 1 click. The EezeOrder Script is designed to make trading easy. All in 1 click, open as many trades as you want, and select the order type from a dropdown list.  No need to change chart just enter the name of the symbol Enter the number of trades you want Select whether it is a buy, sell, buy limit, sell limit, buy stop or sell stop Enter TP(in points) and SL(in points) and click OK, and trades are opened 1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the symbol section
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
ユーティリティ
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
SimpleOrderRepeater
iDeplo, Inc.
ユーティリティ
本エキスパートアドバイザ（EA）は、以下の条件をすべて満たした注文が決済された場合に、自動的に同一内容の注文を再設定します。 対象となるのは指値注文または逆指値注文で、必ずテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）が設定されているものです。 そして、その注文がTPまたはSLによって決済された際、同じロット数・価格・TP・SL・有効期限などの条件を引き継いだ注文を自動で再発注します。 これにより、一度設定した戦略を継続的に適用でき、裁量判断なしに取引を繰り返すことが可能となります。 ただし、ブローカーによっては再注文時にスリッページが発生する場合がありますので、必ずご利用環境をご確認の上、自己責任でお使いください。
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
Universal TP SL Pips
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the   open  trades    to add   take profit   and   stop loss   that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Pips . How Does It Work? If   Symbol to modify   is set to   "All Symbol"   simply attach it to one chart, and all   open trades   in the entire terminal will set the   take profit   and   stop loss   .  If  Symbol to modify   is set to   "Local Symbol"   , it will only set the   ta
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
ユーティリティ
これは、買い注文と売り注文のネットワークを配置する通常のパネルです。 このExpert Advisorは、設定で定義された利益注文を閉じます。 次に、ラダーと呼ばれるパラメータがあり、ラダーパラメータで示されたポイントだけ注文間の距離が増加し始めることを含みます(ここでは、メイン設定では10ポイントです)。これは、2次が10ポイント、3次が20ポイント、4次が40ポイントなどを意味します。 次に、これは設定にないため、このアドバイザーに何があるかを知る必要がありますが、このアドバイザーが提案した戦略のロジックに影響します。. アドバイザーが5つの注文を開くのは、ここの設定であるとしましょう。.. または購入のために。.. または販売のため。.. よかった.. ただし、注文を開くと、次のオープン注文のロットが以前にオープンした注文の半分だけ増加します。 つまり、設定で0.1ロットを設定すると、スキームに従って5つの注文が開き、現在の価格に近い最初の注文は0.1ロットの価格で開かれます。 第二に、与えられたステップのために、ここで50ポイントのステップは0.15ロットの価格で開きます。
Profit Loss Control Panel
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The Profit Loss Control Panel is a tool designed to control loss and profit in trading. It allows to close deals if profit and/or loss of positions opened on the account reaches a certain limit. Limit types Percentage of balance Number of points Deposit currency Thus covering the most popular list of reasons to close the deal. The panel allows to combine limits of various types, for example, limit loss as a percentage of the deposit and limit profit in deposit currency. Limits as a percentage o
OneClickPlus
Can Pei Pu
ユーティリティ
This utility allows you to easily close profit or loss positions. You can close profit or loss positions by clicking each buttons. If profit or loss positions reaches or exceed value specified as pips, they would be closed. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important :  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
ユーティリティ
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
Close Trade Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
ユーティリティ
Close Manager Buttons EA (MT4 Version) One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 4 This is the MT4 edition of the Close Manager Buttons EA, built for traders who want instant control over their trades in MetaTrader 4. The features are identical to the MT5 version, making it easy to manage trades across both platforms. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions Close Winning Tra
FREE
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
ユーティリティ
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
ユーティリティ
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Price Ray MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
The Devils Contract grid manual
Master of Patience
ユーティリティ
Beta version of a semi-automatic utility for trading grid strategy. When using, please give feedback on the shortcomings / suggestions. Good luck to us! Parameters: Lot exponent - multiplication of the lot on the next order. Grid pips   - grid size. Take profit pip - distance of the take profit line. Magic number - the magic number of the adviser's work. Trading menu - presence/absence of a trading menu. Menu size - the size of the menu (choose the value for your resolution). Menu font size -
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順 - アプリケーションの手順 - デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通貨」、「 % 残
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャンネルからシグナルをコピーします（   ボットトークンや管理者権限は必要ありません  MT4に直接送信します。 ユーザーを考慮して設計され、必要な多くの機能を提供します この製品は使いやすく、ビジュアルに魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT5バージョン | テレグラムバージョン デモを試したい場合は、ユーザーガイドに移動してください。 ディスコードからMT4への送信はストラテジーテスターで動作しません。 ディスコード   からMT4への特徴 メンバーである任意のチャンネルからコピーします。ボットトークンやチャットIDは必要ありません リスク%または固定ロットを使用して取引します 特定のシンボルを除外します すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズします すべてのシグナルを認識するための単語やフレーズを設定します（デフォルトは99%のシグナルプロバイダーで動作するはずです） 希望するときにのみシグナルをコピーするため
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader4のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 シンボルウィンドウからの取引とキーボードからの取引！ あなたはMetaTrader 4ターミナル - バーチャルコントロールパネルVirtualTradePadのためのユニークなプラグインを持っています。 Description on English 注意！  ストラテジーテスターの 取引方法を学びたい場合は、無料の TesterPad ユーティリティをチェックしてくだ
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 4 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT5バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定 トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎま
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
ユーティリティ
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
ユーティリティ
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Smart Keys Sniper Entry
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
ユーティリティ
この 2 in 1 トレード マネージャーは、ローソク足のブレイクアウト取引に最適です。プルバック時に追加の指値注文を行うことで、取引のコストを平均化できます。これにより、すべてのポジションで最高の価格が得られ、勝利でより高い RR が得られます。リスクは、最後に閉じたローソク足の高さによって計算されます。取引アシスタント ボタンは、手動で発注されたすべての注文を管理するのに役立ちます。 任意の入力方法で使用します。価格アクションまたはインジケーター、およびあらゆる取引スタイルに対応。スキャルピング、日中取引、またはスイング取引。 特徴： 指値注文を使用してローソク足のブレイクアウトを取引します。 特別なコスト平均機能により、勝ちトレードの RR が増加します。 一度に受け付ける注文数を制限し、過剰取引を減らします。 ローソク足の時間枠ごとにリスクを計算し、ストップロスを設定するユニークな機能です。 テイクプロフィットを設定し、RRで部分利益を確保します。 ワンクリックでストップロスをエントリーに移動します。 ワンクリックで部分的なポジションをクローズします。 毎日の利益または損
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor は 、アカウントMetaTrader 4で 取引を繰り返し、ポジションを設定するか、事前に設定された回数だけシグナルを送信します。 手動または別のエキスパートアドバイザーによって開かれたすべての取引をコピーします。 シグナルをコピーし、シグナルからロットを増やします ！ 他のEAの多くを増やします。 次の機能がサポートされています：コピーされた取引のカスタムロット、ストップロスのコピー、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップの使用。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明 +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 リンク MetaTraderのトレードコピー機はこちらから入手できます：   COPYLOT 注意 注：これは、端末間の取引用のコピー機ではありません。 ストラテジーテスターでエキスパートアドバイザーをテストし、ビジュアルモードでEAPADPROツールバーと取引することができます！ EAを1つの通貨ペアにインストールするだけで
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Basket EA MT4 は、強力な利益収穫ツールであり、包括的な口座保護システムがシンプルで使いやすい形で統合されたソリューションです。その主な目的は、すべてのポジションを個別管理ではなく“バスケットレベル”で一括管理することで、口座全体の損益を完全にコントロールすることにあります。EAは、テイクプロフィット、ストップロス、ブレイクイーブン、トレーリングストップといったバスケットレベルの機能を備えており、これらを口座残高の%／口座通貨の固定額／管理対象取引の平均ポイントといった形で設定できます。この柔軟性により、トレーダーは個々のリスクと利益戦略を自分に合わせてカスタマイズできます。さらに、 Basket EA MT4 は、Magic Number、通貨ペア、コメントなどに基づいて特定の取引を管理対象から除外または含めるフィルタリング機能を提供し、望む取引だけを管理できるようにします。 追加の保護機能として、高度な口座セーフガード機能を搭載しています。指定したエクイティのテイクプロフィット・ストップロス水準、または最高残高からの最大ドローダウンに達した場合、EAはすべてのオープン
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
ユーティリティ
SAFETYLOCKを使用すると、トレーダーはすでにオープンしているポジションに対して反対の注文を設定することで、強い市場の反転を回避できます。 トレーダーまたはEAがポジションをオープンすると、SAFETYLOCKは自動的に反対の保留中の注文を設定します。 ポジションが損失に転じた場合、その保留中の注文がアクティブになり、ロックを作成して損失を最小限に抑えます。 このEAは、初期のポジションを閉じる、トレーリングストップを使用して利益を最大化する、またはロットを増やしてリスクを調整するなど、さまざまな操作を可能にします。 さらに、ポジションの価格に合わせて、保留中の注文の始値を変更することもでき、市場の動きに柔軟に対応することができます。 完全な説明 +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 基本的なパラメーター（ブログのパラメーターの完全な説明） MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring – アルゴリズムの実行時間をミリ秒単位で指定します
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
ユーティリティ
利益追跡機能により、MetaTrader 4で総利益/損失に達した時にポジションをクローズします。 仮想ストップ（個別注文） を有効にできます。 買いと売りのポジションを別々に計算してクローズ（別々の買い/売り） します。 すべてのシンボルまたは現在のシンボルのみをクローズして計算（すべてのシンボル） します。 利益追跡（トレーリング・プロフィット） を有効にします。 預金通貨、ポイント、残高の％で総利益または損失をクローズします。 このアプリケーションは、他のEAと一緒に、または手動取引と組み合わせて、任意のアカウントで使用するために設計されています。 MT5 のバージョン 完全な説明 +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法 ログファイルの取得方法 テストと最適化の方法 Expforex のすべての製品 取引ペアの全てまたは一部の合計バランスが設定された値以上になった時点で、すべてのポジションがクローズされ、注文が削除されます。 このバージョンは、指定された利益レベルでポジションをクローズできるだけでなく、より良い結果を得るために利益を追跡することも可能です。 C
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
Risk/Reward Toolは、MetaTrader 4でのトレード計画、可視化、執行の方法を革新するために設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。精密なリスク管理を重視する裁量トレーダーでも、トレード設定を視覚的にテストする必要のある戦略開発者でも、このツールはエレガントで直感的なインターフェースで必要なすべてを提供します。 基本的なポジション計算機とは異なり、Risk/Reward Toolは視覚的なトレード計画を即時執行機能、リアルタイムの損益モニタリング、包括的なトレード管理機能と組み合わせています。このツールはMT4ストラテジーテスターと完全に互換性があり、実際の資金をリスクにさらすことなくトレード戦略を練習し、アプローチを改善することができます。 ツールの完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主な機能 視覚的なトレード計画 ドラッグ＆ドロップ操作可能
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信