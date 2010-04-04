Utazima 001 Indictor Ai

  • 🌍 Utazima 001 Indicator AI

Professional Market Structure & Opening Range System

🚀 STOP GUESSING. START TRADING WITH STRUCTURE.

Utazima 001 Indicator AI is a next-generation Market Structure & Opening Range Intelligence System, built for traders who want clarity, precision, and consistency.

This is not a repainting signal tool.
This is institutional-grade logic, simplified and automated for retail traders.

Designed by Utazima MentorCreate, this indicator reveals the most important price zone of the trading day — where banks, smart money, and algorithms make decisions.

🧠 WHAT MAKES UTAZIMA 001 AI DIFFERENT?

Most traders lose because they:

  • Chase breakouts

  • Enter too early

  • Ignore structure

Utazima 001 AI fixes this.

It automatically identifies the Opening Range (Kill Zone), waits for a confirmed breakout, and then guides you to the highest-probability entry: the RETEST.

This is how professionals trade.

KEY FEATURES

🤖 AI Opening Range Detection

  • Automatically draws:

    • Session High

    • Session Low

    • Midpoint (Balance Line)

  • No manual drawing. No guesswork.

🎯 Smart Target Projection

  • Auto-plots institutional targets:

    • TP 50%

    • TP 100%

    • Extended targets up to 500%

  • Know profit zones before entering a trade.

🚦 Intelligent Breakout Labels

  • Clearly marks:

    • “Utazima Breakout – Wait Retest”

    • “Perfect Retest”

    • Failed Retests (Trap Warnings)

🛡️ Retest Confirmation Logic

  • Separates:

    • High-probability professional entries

    • Low-quality fake breakouts

💎 Professional Visual Design

  • Exclusive Utazima Dark Theme

  • Clean, hedge-fund-style chart layout

  • Optional Pro Dashboard

📘 HOW TO TRADE MANUALLY (HIGH-WIN-RATE STRATEGY)

⚠️ Rule #1: Do NOT trade every signal.
Trade structure + patience.

🏆 THE GOLDEN STRATEGY: BREAK & RETEST

Wait for the Range

  • Allow the indicator to draw the Utazima Opening Range Box

  • Usually first 15–30 minutes

  • Never trade inside the box

The Breakout

  • Wait for a candle to CLOSE:

    • Above the Utazima High (Blue Line) → Buy Bias

    • Below the Utazima Low (Red Line) → Sell Bias

  • Indicator prints:

    “Utazima Breakout – Wait Retest”

❌ Do NOT enter yet
✔ Professionals wait — amateurs rush

The Retest (Sniper Entry)

  • Price returns to test the breakout line

  • Indicator confirms:

    “Perfect Retest”

BUY: bounce from Blue Line
SELL: rejection from Red Line

This is the Smart Money entry point.

Take Profit Levels

  • TP1 – 50% Target: Secure partial profits

  • TP2 – 100% Target: Standard daily objective

  • TP3 – 200% to 500%:

    • High-volatility days

    • News sessions

    • Strong trends only

Stop Loss Placement

  • Place SL inside the box:

    • Buy → below Blue Line

    • Sell → above Red Line

📌 If price closes back inside the box → setup invalid

⏱️ BEST TIMEFRAMES & ASSETS

🥇 M15 — The Professional Standard

  • Bank-level Opening Range

  • Best balance of accuracy & speed

  • Best for:

    • XAUUSD (Gold)

    • NAS100

    • US30

    • GBPUSD

🥈 M5 — Scalping Precision

  • Fast entries

  • Ideal for indices at market open

  • Best for:

    • US30

    • GER40

    • NAS100

🥉 H1 — Swing & Weekly Trends

  • Monday range break often defines the week

  • Perfect for position traders

🔗 BEST CONFIRMATION COMBINATIONS

⚠️ Use ONLY ONE confirmation tool.

Best Match: Utazima Crossover RSI Suite

  • Take Buy trades only when RSI confirms bullish momentum

  • Take Sell trades only when RSI confirms bearish momentum

🔄 Alternative: Volume Indicator

  • Real breakouts = high volume

  • Low volume breakouts = fake moves

🧠 FINAL ADVICE TO TRADERS

“Trading is not about predicting price.
It is about waiting for structure.”

Utazima 001 Indicator AI draws the map.
YOU decide when to enter.

Wait for the Perfect Retest
That is where Smart Money trades.

🎁 FREE DOWNLOAD

Experience professional-level market structure today.
Download Utazima 001 Indicator AI and trade with confidence.


おすすめのプロダクト
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
インディケータ
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
インディケータ
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
インディケータ
Daily Support and Resistance Levels は、クラシックピボットポイント手法に基づき、日中取引用の重要な価格レベルを自動計算・表示するプロ仕様のインジケーターです。 主な機能: ピボットポイント(PP)の自動計算 3つのレジスタンスレベル(R1, R2, R3) 3つのサポートレベル(S1, S2, S3) 前日の高値/安値の表示 リアルタイム情報パネル 市場バイアス(強気/弱気)表示 近いレベルまでの距離表示 色と表示設定の完全カスタマイズ 毎日自動更新 全タイムフレーム対応 計算方法: 前日の高値、安値、終値に基づくクラシックピボットポイント。 トレード活用例: サポート/レジスタンス反発トレード ブレイクアウト戦略 レンジトレード 方向性バイアス判断 利確目標設定 使用方法: 任意のチャートに追加 レベルは自動計算 価格 > PP = 強気バイアス 価格 < PP = 弱気バイアス S1-S3 = サポートゾーン R1-R3 = レジスタンスゾーン 設定: ピボット/サポート/レジスタンス色 線幅/スタイル 価格ラベル表示ON/OFF 情報パネル表示
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
インディケータ
RSI ABCDパターンファインダー：テクニカル戦略 1. インジケーターの仕組み 古典的RSI と ABCD調和パターン の自動検出を組み合わせたものです。 主要コンポーネント 標準RSI （調整可能な期間） 高値・安値マーカー （矢印） ABCDパターン （緑/赤の線） 過買（70）・過売（30）フィルター 2. MT5設定 period = 14 ; // RSI期間 size = 4 ; // 最大パターンサイズ OverBought = 70 ; // 過買水準 OverSold = 30 ; // 過売水準 Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // 確認フィルター 3. 取引戦略 3.1. 買いエントリー（強気ABCD） 条件： RSIが以下を形成： 谷（ A ）→ 山（ B ）→ より高い谷（ C ） D が過売域（30）より上だが C より下 確認：A-B-C-Dを結ぶ緑色の線 目標： TP1: B-Cの61.8% TP2: B-Cの100% ストップロス： D より下 3.2. 売りエントリー（弱気ABCD） 条件： RSIが以下を形成： 山（ A
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
インディケータ
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
インディケータ
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
インディケータ
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Santa Donchian
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
Santa Donchian Indicator  is an efficient way to detect support, resistence and break outs in any market. The Donchian channel measures the high and the low of a previously defined range.  Typically, a trader would look for a well-defined range and then wait for the price to break out to either one side for a trade entry trigger. Advantages Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Full
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
インディケータ
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
インディケータ
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
インディケータ
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
インディケータ
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
インディケータ
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
インディケータ
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
インディケータ
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Market Shift and FVG MT5
Cruz Molina William Alberto
インディケータ
Market Structure Shift with FVG Indicator for MT5 This MT5 indicator from the   apexfintech.net   suite identifies market structure shifts and fair value gaps (FVGs) to provide traders with potential trading opportunities. It alerts users on these events via mobile notifications, enabling them to react quickly to changing market conditions. Key Features: Market Structure Shift Detection:   Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candl
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
インディケータ
Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
インディケータ
ピボットポイントフィボRSJは、フィボナッチレートを使用してその日のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインを追跡するインジケーターです。 この壮大な指標は、フィボナッチレートを使用してピボットポイントを通じて最大7レベルのサポートとレジスタンスを作成します。 価格がこのサポートとレジスタンスの各レベルを尊重する方法は素晴らしいです。そこでは、オペレーションの可能な入口/出口ポイントを認識することができます。 特徴 最大7レベルのサポートと7レベルの抵抗 レベルの色を個別に設定します 入力 ピボットタイプ ピボットフィボRSJ1 =フィボ比1の計算 ピボットフィボRSJ2 =フィボ比2の計算 ピボットフィボRSJ3 =フィボ比3の計算 ピボットフィボクラシック=クラシックピボット計算 最小ピボットレベル ピボット3レベル ピボット4レベル ピボット5レベル ピボット6レベル ピボット7レベル それでも質問がある場合は、ダイレクトメッセージで私に連絡してください： https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
インディケータ
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
インディケータ
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Structure Plotter
Breneer Jacinto
インディケータ
This indicator is designed to automate the process of identifying and visualizing market structure, a cornerstone of price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading. It intelligently maps the flow of the market by plotting Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) directly on your chart. How It Works The indicator's logic is based on detecting pivot swing points using a configurable number of bars to the left and right of a candle. It then uses these pivots t
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
インディケータ
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着100名様限定で 299ドル でご提供します。最終価格は 499ドル となります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの銘柄と
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
インディケータ
無料の AUX インジケーターと EA サポ   直接ダウンロード — ここをクリック [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment は、エリオット波動理論とトレーディングカオス手法を組み合わせて使用するトレーダーのために設計された MT5 専用ツールです。価格変動の中の隠れたおよび通常のダイバージェンスを検出し、ビル・ウィリアムズが説明したカオス市場環境と同期します。 主な特徴 エリオット波動に対応したダイバージェンス検出：波動構造と調和した強気・弱気ダイバージェンスを識別。 カオス手法の統合：AO（オーサムオシレーター）と市場構造に整合。 マルチタイムフレームスキャン：異なる時間枠でダイバージェンスを分析し、トレンドの転換を確認。 視覚的アラートとオブジェクト：チャート上の矢印、ライン、マーカーで即座に識別。 市場適応読解：カオス的状況に自動適応し、ノイズを除去して有効なセットアップを維持。 ブレイクプルバックエントリー手法：シンプルなフィボナッチリトレースメントとピボットポイントを使用。 利点 ダイ
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
インディケータ
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition プロ仕様のノンリペイント / ノーラグ・トレンドシグナルシステム。卓越した勝率を実現 | MT4 / MT5 対応 主な特徴： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition は、トレンド取引に特化したスマートなシグナルシステムです。マルチレイヤーのフィルターロジックを用いて、明確な方向性と実際のモメンタムに支えられた強力なトレンドのみを検出します。 このシステムは 天井や底を予測するものではありません 。次の3つの条件がすべて満たされた場合にのみシグナルを発生させます： 明確なトレンド方向 モメンタムの増加 健全なボラティリティ構造 市場セッションに基づく流動性分析と組み合わせることで、シグナルの精度とタイミングがさらに向上します。 シグナルの特性： すべての矢印シグナルは 100% 非リペイント / 遅延なし 一度出現したシグナルは固定され、点滅・消失しません チャート上の矢印、情報パネル、ポップアップ通知、音声アラート、プッシュ通知に対応 EAとの統合が可能（バッファ出力対応）、自動売買やシグナル
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Proは、MetaTrader 5向けのプロフェッショナルなindicatorで、トレーダーがエントリーポイントを特定し、リスクを効果的に管理するために設計されています。 このindicatorは、シグナル検出システム、Entry/SL/TPの自動管理、ボリューム分析、リアルタイムパフォーマンス統計を含む包括的な分析ツールセットを提供します。 システムを理解するためのユーザーガイド   |   他の言語のユーザーガイド 主な機能 シグナル検出システム このindicatorは、price actionと市場構造の分析に基づいて潜在的なエントリーポイントを自動検出します。トレード機会を検出すると: - BUY（青）またはSELL（赤）の矢印がchart上に表示されます - ローソク足が色付けされ、シグナルゾーンが識別されます - Entry/SL/TPレベルが自動計算されます シグナルは価格がEntryレベルに触れた時のみ発動し、市場に確認されていないシグナルをフィルタリングします。 インテリジェントなEntry/SL/TP管理 - Ent
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
インディケータ
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro — 高度なマルチフィルター対応スキャルピングインジケーターシステム SuperScalp Pro は、クラシックな Supertrend と複数のインテリジェントな確認フィルターを組み合わせた高度なスキャルピング用インジケーターシステムです。M1〜H4 のすべての時間足で効率的に機能し、特に XAUUSD、BTCUSD、および主要なFX通貨ペアに適しています。単体のシステムとして、また既存の取引戦略へ柔軟に統合して使用できます。 本インジケーターは 11 以上のフィルターを統合しており、短期・長期の EMA、トレンド判定に用いる 3 本の EMA、EMA スロープ（EMA slope）、RSI、ADX、出来高、VWAP、ボリンジャーバンドのブレイクアウト、MACD ダイバージェンスフィルターなどを含みます。スマートキャンドルフィルターはローソク足の終値を確認して弱いシグナルを排除し、3 本の EMA と MACD ダイバージェンスを組み合わせたトレンド認識メカニズムにより勝率の高いシグナルの選別を支援します。 SuperScalp Pro は ATR に基
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、価格アクション分析とドンチャンチャネルのみを使用して、ジグザグ方式で価格の反転を検出します。再描画やバックペインティングを一切行わずに、短期取引向けに特別に設計されています。それは彼らの操作のタイミングを増やすことを目指している賢明なトレーダーにとって素晴らしいツールです。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど簡単に取引できます すべての時間枠で価値を提供します 自己分析統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 可変長のブレイクアウトと混雑ゾーンに基づいて、インディケータは価格アクションのみを使用して取引を選択し、市場が非常に高速に行っていることに反応します。 過去のシグナルの潜在的な利益が表示されます この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 負けブレイクアウトは強調表示され、説明されます インジケータは、非バックペインティングおよび非再ペイントです この指標は、日中のトレーダーが単一の価格反転を見逃さないようにするのに役立ちます。ただし、すべての
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System MT5 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレ
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
作者のその他のプロダクト
Xauud Gold Scalper Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
XAUUD Gold Scalper AI Professional Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) XAUUD Gold Scalper AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for 1-minute Gold (XAUUSD) trading . It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , advanced risk control , and intelligent trailing stop logic to deliver stable and controlled trading in fast-moving markets. This EA focuses on precision entries, strict validation, and capital protection , making it suitable for both small and large accounts. Key
Utazima Bitcoin Killer EA
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
Join Hundreds of Traders Using UTazima Bitcoin Killer EA Today! UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA — Powerful BTCUSD Robot Version: 1.8 | Magic Number: 242424004 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) for optimal signals and risk management UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA is a professional, fully automated trading system designed to trade BTCUSD with precision and smart risk management. Built with advanced AI-assisted strategies , it detects high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities
FREE
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
ライブラリ
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Utazima Blessings Style Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System Fully Automated Professional Trend Filters Breakout + Retest Engine Smart Risk Control Works From $100 Capital Designed for MT4 & MT5 Platforms 1. Overview Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth. This system combines: AI-based market structure detection EMA trend confirmation RSI
UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement , and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries. Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading. ️ Core Strategy Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks) Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones Higher Timef
Utazima Gold Master Today
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
Utazima Gold Master Today Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Utazima Gold Master Today  is a  professional automated trading Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD)  and optimized for  1-Minute (M1) timeframe precision trading . This EA is designed for traders who want  controlled, intelligent, and disciplined automation , not over-trading or risky systems. Key Highlights   XAUUSD only (Gold-optimized) ️  Designed for M1 timeframe Fully automated (h
Utazima BigFish AI
Anastase Byiringiro
エキスパート
Utazima BigFish AI – The New Standard in Gold Trading LIMITED TIME LAUNCH OFFER: BUY 1, GET 2! Get TWO Elite Trading Robots for the Price of ONE. (Read below for instructions on how to claim your Free Bonus EA) In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide real, reliable trading tools. Utazima BigFish AI is a robust and well-designed Expert Advisor. It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信