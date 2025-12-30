Trend Pullback Momentum EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jacob Medah
- Sürüm: 2.4
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trend-following automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It focuses on trading in the direction of the dominant market trend and enters positions only during controlled pullbacks with confirmed momentum. By combining multi-timeframe analysis, volatility-based risk management, and strict trade filters, the EA aims to avoid sideways markets, reduce drawdowns, and capture high-probability trend continuation moves. The strategy prioritizes capital protection, disciplined execution, and consistency rather than high-frequency trading.
WARNING: User still need to monitor the trading
MIN USD 1K
Best Parameter Set (Recommended)
The following configuration is the optimized and recommended setting for this EA based on stability, trend confirmation strength, and controlled risk on XAUUSD M15. These parameters prioritize trading only strong, well-defined trends while filtering noise and avoiding overtrading.
✅ Core Risk & Execution
-
BaseLot: 0.03 (>1K)
-
MaxLot: 0.10
-
MaxSpreadPoints: 100
-
MagicNumber: 10
📈 Trend Identification
-
EMA_M15_Period: 450
-
EMA_H1_Period: 450
A slower EMA on M15 ensures only strong pullbacks are traded, while EMA 200 on H1 defines the dominant trend.
🔁 Momentum & Pullback Filter
-
RSI_Period: 19
-
RSI_Low: 80
-
RSI_High: 85
This narrow RSI band avoids extreme overbought/oversold entries and focuses on momentum continuation after shallow pullbacks.
🔥 Trend Strength Filter
-
ADX_Period: 18
-
ADX_Min: 30
A high ADX threshold ensures trades are taken only during strong, impulsive Gold moves and avoids ranging markets.
📏 Volatility-Based Risk Management
-
ATR_Period: 19
-
ATR_SL_Mult: 7.0
-
ATR_TP2_Mult: 5.0
Wider ATR settings accommodate Gold’s volatility, reduce premature stop-outs, and allow trends to fully develop.
Why This Setting Works Well
-
Trades only strong trends, not noise
-
Greatly reduces false signals during consolidation
-
Favors quality over quantity of trades
-
Suitable for medium-term Gold trend continuation
-
Safer for higher volatility conditions and news-driven markets