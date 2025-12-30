Trend Pullback Momentum EA

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trend-following automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It focuses on trading in the direction of the dominant market trend and enters positions only during controlled pullbacks with confirmed momentum. By combining multi-timeframe analysis, volatility-based risk management, and strict trade filters, the EA aims to avoid sideways markets, reduce drawdowns, and capture high-probability trend continuation moves. The strategy prioritizes capital protection, disciplined execution, and consistency rather than high-frequency trading.





WARNING: User still need to monitor the trading

MIN USD 1K