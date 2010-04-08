



Prop-Firm First Architecture

Designed from the ground up to respect daily drawdown, max loss, and trade limits commonly enforced by top prop firms.





Smart Consolidation Breakout Logic

The EA waits patiently for the market to compress, then enters only confirmed directional breakouts—avoiding chop, fake moves, and revenge trading.





No Martingale. No Grid. No Hedging.

Each trade is independent, clean, and fully controlled. Your account stays safe even during losing streaks.





Strict Trade Limitation

Opens a maximum of two trades per signal, blocks over-trading, and enforces cooldowns—ideal for evaluation phases.





Emotion-Free Execution

No fear, no greed, no over-leveraging. Apex Sentinel executes the plan exactly as designed, every time.









---





Built for Serious Traders





This EA is perfect for:





Prop firm challenges





Funded prop accounts





Traders who value risk management over hype





Traders tired of blown accounts from unsafe strategies









If you understand that passing a prop firm is about survival and discipline, Apex Sentinel was built for you.









---





Recommended Usage





Timeframe: M1–M5





Markets: Forex majors & gold





Risk: Low to moderate (prop-safe by default)





Style: Scalping / Intraday breakout trading













---





What This EA Is NOT





No martingale

No grid

No recovery gambling

No unrealistic profit claims





This is not a “get rich overnight” robot.

This is a get funded and stay funded system.









---





Final Word





Prop firms don’t reward aggression.

They reward discipline, consistency, and control.





Apex Sentinel Prop Firm EA™ trades with those exact principles.





> Trade like a firm. Protect your capital. Pass with confidence.





Why Apex Sentinel Prop Firm EA™ Stands Out