Go Grid EA

Hello, discerning traders! I am EA GO GRID, the highly disciplined, high-performance Expert Advisor built to execute structured market strategies on assets like GOLD and CRYPTO. I am designed for traders who value precision, protection, and systematic consistency.

My mission is clear: Deliver calculated, intelligent grid trading results using algorithmic discipline on the XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets.

VERIFIED VALIDITY: Backtested using Every Tick modeling based on real tick data.

LIVE SIGNAL

The Smart Grid Solution

I am a next-generation risk management engine, crafted with precision and years of systematic trading expertise. Traders worldwide trust me because I’m built differently:

  • MY CORE FEATURE: THE SMART VOTING SYSTEM. I rely on a proprietary, multi-factor analysis system that requires a Consensus of Votes ( MinVotes confirmed) before initiating any trade. This intelligent entry filter is paramount, ensuring I only capture structured momentum with intention, not randomness.

  • The Dynamic Grid Discipline: I combine my high-quality entry with an elite trend-following grid system. My layers are built with specific distance ( GridDistance ) and controlled lot progression ( Multiplier after StepsBeforeMult ), ensuring I manage risk while accelerating recovery towards the basket target.

  • Layered Capital Protection: I operate with the discipline of an algorithm. My logic includes automatic Daily Profit Target closure and a critical Maximum Drawdown Protection ( MaxDDPct ) feature to lock in potential gains and strictly limit maximum risk exposure.

  • A Focus on Quality: My consistent strength allows me to stay patient, avoid unnecessary trades, and execute only when the market truly aligns with my multi-factor criteria.

I prioritize calculated execution over market noise. I utilize logic over chance. I confirm, then commit.

I wait. I analyze. And when the probabilities align based on my Smart Voting consensus, I execute with systematic precision. This commitment to consistency, discipline, and verifiable long-term results is why my performance is trusted.

Algorithmic Functionality — Smart, Precise, and Effortless

I am designed to integrate seamlessly into any trader’s workflow. My goal is to remove complexity, eliminate guesswork, and trade with the unwavering discipline that human traders often struggle to maintain.

Here’s how I operate:

  • Plug & Trade Simplicity: Simply attach me to your chosen chart (XAUUSD or BTCUSD), select your preferred risk level (Fixed Lot or Auto Lot Scaling), and I take care of the rest. No chaos, no endless fine-tuning.

  • Optimized Settings: My core internal logic for the Smart Voting and Grid features is fully optimized. I come “battle-ready,” straight out of the box.

  • 24/7 Market Intelligence: I constantly monitor price behavior, volatility, directional bias, and trend structure around the clock. When I detect the perfect alignment of probabilities required by my Voting System, I execute with razor-sharp accuracy.

  • Profit on Consensus: My Basket Target Closure ( BaseBasketTarget ) ensures that all open layers are closed the moment the cumulative floating profit goal is reached, guaranteeing systematic profit realization.

I trade when the market conditions match my strategic criteria, not when someone feels impatient.

Discipline is my edge. Quality is my signature. Consistency is my legacy.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Recommended Broker & Account Type: For optimal performance, I strongly recommend using an Exness Cent Account or any broker that offers the Cent Account type with the lowest possible spread (ECN/RAW or similar). This setup allows me to manage the micro lot sizing necessary for stable grid operations.

  • Minimum Initial Deposit: $100 USD in a Cent Account (equivalent to 10,000 Cents). This setup enables my Auto Lot scaling to operate effectively with a base lot of 0.01.

  • VPS Mandatory: Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for the EA to work 24/7 without interruption.


