Multi Mode Trading Assistant

About This EA

Pro Position Manager is a professional Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage trading positions more efficiently and systematically. This EA is NOT an auto-trading robot, but rather a position management tool that gives you full control with a modern and user-friendly visual interface.

🎯 Key Features

1. 4 Automatic SL/TP Calculation Modes:

  • MANUAL PRICE MODE - Set SL/TP to specific prices
  • AUTO ATR MODE - Calculate based on volatility (ATR multiplier)
  • AUTO SPREAD MODE - Calculate based on broker spread
  • AUTO SWING MODE - Detect swing high/low with Risk:Reward ratio

2. Fixed Multiple Entry System:

  • Staged entry system with FIXED LOT SIZE (not martingale)
  • Maximum total lot limit for account protection
  • Maximum entry count limit
  • One-click multiple entry (BUY FM / SELL FM)
  • Auto-stop if margin is insufficient

3. Premium Visual Dashboard:

  • Flexible panel position (Top Right / Bottom Left / Bottom Right)
  • Real-time countdown to next candle
  • Live spread monitoring
  • Dynamic colored floating P/L
  • Bid line label with timer info & total pips
  • Auto-set black chart background for elegant display

4. Smart Signal Detection:

  • Entry signals based on Stochastic (oversold/overbought)
  • Take Profit signals with crossover detection
  • Automatic arrow markers on chart
  • Sound & popup alerts
  • Historical scan of 1000 bars when EA activates

5. Market Structure Analysis:

  • Detect BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation
  • Detect CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversal
  • Major structure (solid lines) & Micro structure (dotted)
  • Color-coded: green (bullish), red (bearish)

6. Candlestick Pattern Recognition:

  • Automatic detection of 8 popular candlestick patterns
  • Hammer, Shooting Star, Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Pin Bar
  • Visual boxes & text labels on chart
  • Maximum pattern limit to keep chart clean

7. Triple EMA Overlay:

  • 3 EMA lines (default: 20, 50, 200)
  • Drawn as smooth trend lines
  • Fully customizable periods & colors
  • Can be enabled/disabled as needed

8. One-Click Mass Operations:

  • APPLY CALCULATION - Set SL/TP for all positions at once
  • CLOSE ALL POSITIONS - Close all positions with 1 click
  • Audio feedback for each action

⚙️ Input Parameters

Auto Settings:

  • ATR Period (default: 14)
  • Swing Bars for swing high/low detection (default: 20)

Layer Settings:

  • Layer Lot Size - Fixed lot size per entry (default: 0.01)
  • Max Total Layer Lots - Total exposure limit (default: 0.5)
  • Max Layer Count - Maximum position count (default: 20)

Signal Settings:

  • Stochastic K, D, Slowing parameters
  • Overbought/Oversold levels (default: 80/20)
  • TP Signal levels (default: 70/30)
  • Historical Bars Scan (default: 1000)

EMA Settings:

  • Enable/Disable EMA drawing
  • 3 EMA periods (default: 20, 50, 200)
  • Customizable colors for each EMA

Pattern & Structure:

  • Enable/Disable pattern detection
  • Enable/Disable structure analysis
  • Major/Micro swing bars parameters
  • Draw options (box & text)

UI Settings:

  • Panel position (3 options)
  • Panel margin
  • Background, header, text colors

💡 How to Use

  1. Attach EA to MT5 chart
  2. Choose calculation mode according to strategy (click MODE button)
  3. Open positions manually OR use Fixed Multiple Entry
  4. Input SL/TP values in provided fields
  5. Click "APPLY CALCULATION" to automatically set SL/TP for all positions
  6. Monitor dashboard for real-time information
  7. Watch signal arrows & pattern detection
  8. Click "CLOSE ALL" when profit target is reached

✅ Advantages of This EA

  • Modern & user-friendly interface
  • Multi-mode flexibility for various strategies
  • Safe fixed lot system (not martingale)
  • Maximum protection with lot & entry count limits
  • Signal detection for entry/exit timing
  • Pattern & structure analysis like professional traders
  • One-click operations for efficiency
  • Fully customizable parameters
  • Compatible with all pairs & timeframes

⚠️ Important to Know

  • This EA is a position management TOOL, not an auto-trading robot
  • You still need to open positions manually or use fixed multiple entry
  • Trading decisions are entirely in your hands
  • Fixed multiple entry requires disciplined money management
  • Recommended to test on demo account first
  • EA has been tested on latest MT5 builds

📊 Usage Recommendations

  • Timeframe: All (H1, H4, D1 recommended)
  • Pair: All major, minor, exotic pairs
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, Pro
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 fixed lot)
  • Broker: All MT5 brokers that support hedging

🎓 Suitable for:

  • Scalpers & day traders who need quick management
  • Swing traders with averaging strategies
  • Price action traders focusing on patterns & structure
  • Beginner traders who want to learn with visual aids
  • Experienced traders who want workflow efficiency

