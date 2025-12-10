Multi Mode Trading Assistant

About This EA

Pro Position Manager is a professional Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage trading positions more efficiently and systematically. This EA is NOT an auto-trading robot, but rather a position management tool that gives you full control with a modern and user-friendly visual interface.

🎯 Key Features

1. 4 Automatic SL/TP Calculation Modes:

MANUAL PRICE MODE - Set SL/TP to specific prices

AUTO ATR MODE - Calculate based on volatility (ATR multiplier)

AUTO SPREAD MODE - Calculate based on broker spread

AUTO SWING MODE - Detect swing high/low with Risk:Reward ratio

2. Fixed Multiple Entry System:

Staged entry system with FIXED LOT SIZE (not martingale)

Maximum total lot limit for account protection

Maximum entry count limit

One-click multiple entry (BUY FM / SELL FM)

Auto-stop if margin is insufficient

3. Premium Visual Dashboard:

Flexible panel position (Top Right / Bottom Left / Bottom Right)

Real-time countdown to next candle

Live spread monitoring

Dynamic colored floating P/L

Bid line label with timer info & total pips

Auto-set black chart background for elegant display

4. Smart Signal Detection:

Entry signals based on Stochastic (oversold/overbought)

Take Profit signals with crossover detection

Automatic arrow markers on chart

Sound & popup alerts

Historical scan of 1000 bars when EA activates

5. Market Structure Analysis:

Detect BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation

Detect CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversal

Major structure (solid lines) & Micro structure (dotted)

Color-coded: green (bullish), red (bearish)

6. Candlestick Pattern Recognition:

Automatic detection of 8 popular candlestick patterns

Hammer, Shooting Star, Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Pin Bar

Visual boxes & text labels on chart

Maximum pattern limit to keep chart clean

7. Triple EMA Overlay:

3 EMA lines (default: 20, 50, 200)

Drawn as smooth trend lines

Fully customizable periods & colors

Can be enabled/disabled as needed

8. One-Click Mass Operations:

APPLY CALCULATION - Set SL/TP for all positions at once

CLOSE ALL POSITIONS - Close all positions with 1 click

Audio feedback for each action

⚙️ Input Parameters

Auto Settings:

ATR Period (default: 14)

Swing Bars for swing high/low detection (default: 20)

Layer Settings:

Layer Lot Size - Fixed lot size per entry (default: 0.01)

Max Total Layer Lots - Total exposure limit (default: 0.5)

Max Layer Count - Maximum position count (default: 20)

Signal Settings:

Stochastic K, D, Slowing parameters

Overbought/Oversold levels (default: 80/20)

TP Signal levels (default: 70/30)

Historical Bars Scan (default: 1000)

EMA Settings:

Enable/Disable EMA drawing

3 EMA periods (default: 20, 50, 200)

Customizable colors for each EMA

Pattern & Structure:

Enable/Disable pattern detection

Enable/Disable structure analysis

Major/Micro swing bars parameters

Draw options (box & text)

UI Settings:

Panel position (3 options)

Panel margin

Background, header, text colors

💡 How to Use

Attach EA to MT5 chart Choose calculation mode according to strategy (click MODE button) Open positions manually OR use Fixed Multiple Entry Input SL/TP values in provided fields Click "APPLY CALCULATION" to automatically set SL/TP for all positions Monitor dashboard for real-time information Watch signal arrows & pattern detection Click "CLOSE ALL" when profit target is reached

✅ Advantages of This EA

Modern & user-friendly interface

Multi-mode flexibility for various strategies

Safe fixed lot system (not martingale)

Maximum protection with lot & entry count limits

Signal detection for entry/exit timing

Pattern & structure analysis like professional traders

One-click operations for efficiency

Fully customizable parameters

Compatible with all pairs & timeframes

⚠️ Important to Know

This EA is a position management TOOL, not an auto-trading robot

You still need to open positions manually or use fixed multiple entry

Trading decisions are entirely in your hands

Fixed multiple entry requires disciplined money management

Recommended to test on demo account first

EA has been tested on latest MT5 builds

📊 Usage Recommendations

Timeframe: All (H1, H4, D1 recommended)

Pair: All major, minor, exotic pairs

Account Type: Standard, ECN, Pro

Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 fixed lot)

Broker: All MT5 brokers that support hedging

🎓 Suitable for: