Multi Mode Trading Assistant
- Utilitaires
- hadra.muhammad
- Version: 5.70
- Activations: 5
About This EA
Pro Position Manager is a professional Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage trading positions more efficiently and systematically. This EA is NOT an auto-trading robot, but rather a position management tool that gives you full control with a modern and user-friendly visual interface.
🎯 Key Features
1. 4 Automatic SL/TP Calculation Modes:
- MANUAL PRICE MODE - Set SL/TP to specific prices
- AUTO ATR MODE - Calculate based on volatility (ATR multiplier)
- AUTO SPREAD MODE - Calculate based on broker spread
- AUTO SWING MODE - Detect swing high/low with Risk:Reward ratio
2. Fixed Multiple Entry System:
- Staged entry system with FIXED LOT SIZE (not martingale)
- Maximum total lot limit for account protection
- Maximum entry count limit
- One-click multiple entry (BUY FM / SELL FM)
- Auto-stop if margin is insufficient
3. Premium Visual Dashboard:
- Flexible panel position (Top Right / Bottom Left / Bottom Right)
- Real-time countdown to next candle
- Live spread monitoring
- Dynamic colored floating P/L
- Bid line label with timer info & total pips
- Auto-set black chart background for elegant display
4. Smart Signal Detection:
- Entry signals based on Stochastic (oversold/overbought)
- Take Profit signals with crossover detection
- Automatic arrow markers on chart
- Sound & popup alerts
- Historical scan of 1000 bars when EA activates
5. Market Structure Analysis:
- Detect BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation
- Detect CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversal
- Major structure (solid lines) & Micro structure (dotted)
- Color-coded: green (bullish), red (bearish)
6. Candlestick Pattern Recognition:
- Automatic detection of 8 popular candlestick patterns
- Hammer, Shooting Star, Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Pin Bar
- Visual boxes & text labels on chart
- Maximum pattern limit to keep chart clean
7. Triple EMA Overlay:
- 3 EMA lines (default: 20, 50, 200)
- Drawn as smooth trend lines
- Fully customizable periods & colors
- Can be enabled/disabled as needed
8. One-Click Mass Operations:
- APPLY CALCULATION - Set SL/TP for all positions at once
- CLOSE ALL POSITIONS - Close all positions with 1 click
- Audio feedback for each action
⚙️ Input Parameters
Auto Settings:
- ATR Period (default: 14)
- Swing Bars for swing high/low detection (default: 20)
Layer Settings:
- Layer Lot Size - Fixed lot size per entry (default: 0.01)
- Max Total Layer Lots - Total exposure limit (default: 0.5)
- Max Layer Count - Maximum position count (default: 20)
Signal Settings:
- Stochastic K, D, Slowing parameters
- Overbought/Oversold levels (default: 80/20)
- TP Signal levels (default: 70/30)
- Historical Bars Scan (default: 1000)
EMA Settings:
- Enable/Disable EMA drawing
- 3 EMA periods (default: 20, 50, 200)
- Customizable colors for each EMA
Pattern & Structure:
- Enable/Disable pattern detection
- Enable/Disable structure analysis
- Major/Micro swing bars parameters
- Draw options (box & text)
UI Settings:
- Panel position (3 options)
- Panel margin
- Background, header, text colors
💡 How to Use
- Attach EA to MT5 chart
- Choose calculation mode according to strategy (click MODE button)
- Open positions manually OR use Fixed Multiple Entry
- Input SL/TP values in provided fields
- Click "APPLY CALCULATION" to automatically set SL/TP for all positions
- Monitor dashboard for real-time information
- Watch signal arrows & pattern detection
- Click "CLOSE ALL" when profit target is reached
✅ Advantages of This EA
- Modern & user-friendly interface
- Multi-mode flexibility for various strategies
- Safe fixed lot system (not martingale)
- Maximum protection with lot & entry count limits
- Signal detection for entry/exit timing
- Pattern & structure analysis like professional traders
- One-click operations for efficiency
- Fully customizable parameters
- Compatible with all pairs & timeframes
⚠️ Important to Know
- This EA is a position management TOOL, not an auto-trading robot
- You still need to open positions manually or use fixed multiple entry
- Trading decisions are entirely in your hands
- Fixed multiple entry requires disciplined money management
- Recommended to test on demo account first
- EA has been tested on latest MT5 builds
📊 Usage Recommendations
- Timeframe: All (H1, H4, D1 recommended)
- Pair: All major, minor, exotic pairs
- Account Type: Standard, ECN, Pro
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 fixed lot)
- Broker: All MT5 brokers that support hedging
🎓 Suitable for:
- Scalpers & day traders who need quick management
- Swing traders with averaging strategies
- Price action traders focusing on patterns & structure
- Beginner traders who want to learn with visual aids
- Experienced traders who want workflow efficiency