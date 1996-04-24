Multi Mode Trading Assistant

About This EA Pro Position Manager v6.2 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to transform your MT5 into a complete trading station. It is NOT just a position manager; it is a Semi-Automated System that combines advanced Risk Management with powerful Technical Analysis (SMC, Patterns, and Divergence).

🚀 What's New in v6.2?

  • Classic Divergence Detection: Automatically spots Regular Bullish & Bearish Divergence.

  • Live Text & Alerts: Draws trendlines, arrows, and text labels ("CLASSIC BULLISH DIV") on the chart with real-time pop-up alerts.

  • Scalper Optimized: Default Stochastic settings updated to (5, 3, 3) for faster, high-sensitivity signals.

  • Pro Dark Mode: Automatically sets your chart to a clean Black background with a non-intrusive logo watermark.

🎯 Key Features

1. 💎 Advanced Divergence Hunter (NEW!) Never miss a reversal again. The EA monitors price vs. Stochastic (5,3,3) in real-time.

  • Bullish Divergence: Lower Low in Price + Higher Low in Stoch.

  • Bearish Divergence: Higher High in Price + Lower High in Stoch.

  • Visuals: Draws solid trendlines, arrows, and text labels on the chart.

  • Alerts: Instant sound and pop-up notification when a divergence is confirmed live.

2. 🛡️ 4 Automatic SL/TP Calculation Modes Stop calculating manually. Let the math work for you:

  • MANUAL PRICE MODE: Traditional price input.

  • AUTO ATR MODE: Volatility-based (e.g., 2x ATR).

  • AUTO SPREAD MODE: Spread-based for scalping.

  • AUTO SWING MODE: Detects recent High/Low for structure-based SL.

3. ⚡ Fixed Multiple Entry System Perfect for layering strategies without the risk of Martingale.

  • Fixed Lot: Safe layering (e.g., all entries 0.01).

  • One-Click: Buttons for "BUY FM" and "SELL FM" to open positions instantly.

  • Protection: Limits max total lots and max layer counts automatically.

4. 📊 Premium Visual Dashboard

  • Auto-Black Background: Instantly cleans your chart for a professional look.

  • Logo Watermark: Elegant background branding that doesn't block candles.

  • Real-time Info: Countdown timer, Live Spread, Floating P/L (Color-coded), and Position Counter.

  • Bid Line Label: Shows current spread and pips running next to the price line.

5. 🏛️ Market Structure (SMC) & Patterns

  • SMC Analysis: Auto-detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) with Major and Micro swing filtering.

  • Candlestick Patterns: Recognizes 8 key patterns like Hammer, Engulfing, Doji, and Shooting Star with visual boxes.

6. 📈 Smart Signal & EMA Overlay

  • Stochastic Signals: Entry arrows on Overbought/Oversold zones.

  • Triple EMA: Draws 3 customizable EMA lines (Default: 20, 50, 200) for trend filtration.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • Divergence: Enable/Disable, Swing Strength, Colors.

  • Stochastic: K, D, Slowing (Default 5,3,3), Levels.

  • Auto SL/TP: ATR Period, Swing Bars.

  • Layers: Lot Size, Max Lots, Max Count.

  • Visuals: Panel Position (Top/Bottom), Colors, EMA periods.

💡 How to Use

  1. Attach to any chart (H1/H4 recommended).

  2. The chart will automatically turn Dark Mode.

  3. Wait for Divergence Signals (Lines & Text) or SMC Structures to appear.

  4. Use the Panel to execute trades (Single or Layer).

  5. Click "APPLY CALCULATION" to instantly place SL/TP on all trades based on your chosen mode.


