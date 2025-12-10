Multi Mode Trading Assistant
- 유틸리티
- Muhammad Hadraniansyah
- 버전: 6.62
- 업데이트됨: 12 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
About This EA Pro Position Manager v6.2 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to transform your MT5 into a complete trading station. It is NOT just a position manager; it is a Semi-Automated System that combines advanced Risk Management with powerful Technical Analysis (SMC, Patterns, and Divergence).
🚀 What's New in v6.2?
-
Classic Divergence Detection: Automatically spots Regular Bullish & Bearish Divergence.
-
Live Text & Alerts: Draws trendlines, arrows, and text labels ("CLASSIC BULLISH DIV") on the chart with real-time pop-up alerts.
-
Scalper Optimized: Default Stochastic settings updated to (5, 3, 3) for faster, high-sensitivity signals.
-
Pro Dark Mode: Automatically sets your chart to a clean Black background with a non-intrusive logo watermark.
🎯 Key Features
1. 💎 Advanced Divergence Hunter (NEW!) Never miss a reversal again. The EA monitors price vs. Stochastic (5,3,3) in real-time.
-
Bullish Divergence: Lower Low in Price + Higher Low in Stoch.
-
Bearish Divergence: Higher High in Price + Lower High in Stoch.
-
Visuals: Draws solid trendlines, arrows, and text labels on the chart.
-
Alerts: Instant sound and pop-up notification when a divergence is confirmed live.
2. 🛡️ 4 Automatic SL/TP Calculation Modes Stop calculating manually. Let the math work for you:
-
MANUAL PRICE MODE: Traditional price input.
-
AUTO ATR MODE: Volatility-based (e.g., 2x ATR).
-
AUTO SPREAD MODE: Spread-based for scalping.
-
AUTO SWING MODE: Detects recent High/Low for structure-based SL.
3. ⚡ Fixed Multiple Entry System Perfect for layering strategies without the risk of Martingale.
-
Fixed Lot: Safe layering (e.g., all entries 0.01).
-
One-Click: Buttons for "BUY FM" and "SELL FM" to open positions instantly.
-
Protection: Limits max total lots and max layer counts automatically.
4. 📊 Premium Visual Dashboard
-
Auto-Black Background: Instantly cleans your chart for a professional look.
-
Logo Watermark: Elegant background branding that doesn't block candles.
-
Real-time Info: Countdown timer, Live Spread, Floating P/L (Color-coded), and Position Counter.
-
Bid Line Label: Shows current spread and pips running next to the price line.
5. 🏛️ Market Structure (SMC) & Patterns
-
SMC Analysis: Auto-detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) with Major and Micro swing filtering.
-
Candlestick Patterns: Recognizes 8 key patterns like Hammer, Engulfing, Doji, and Shooting Star with visual boxes.
6. 📈 Smart Signal & EMA Overlay
-
Stochastic Signals: Entry arrows on Overbought/Oversold zones.
-
Triple EMA: Draws 3 customizable EMA lines (Default: 20, 50, 200) for trend filtration.
⚙️ Input Parameters
-
Divergence: Enable/Disable, Swing Strength, Colors.
-
Stochastic: K, D, Slowing (Default 5,3,3), Levels.
-
Auto SL/TP: ATR Period, Swing Bars.
-
Layers: Lot Size, Max Lots, Max Count.
-
Visuals: Panel Position (Top/Bottom), Colors, EMA periods.
💡 How to Use
-
Attach to any chart (H1/H4 recommended).
-
The chart will automatically turn Dark Mode.
-
Wait for Divergence Signals (Lines & Text) or SMC Structures to appear.
-
Use the Panel to execute trades (Single or Layer).
-
Click "APPLY CALCULATION" to instantly place SL/TP on all trades based on your chosen mode.
Get professional grade tools for only $44. 👉 Download Now!