🔹 SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4)

Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator, designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events, using closed candles only (NO REPAINT).

It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation, eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations.

🔹 WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES

The indicator continuously evaluates:

✔ Volume behavior relative to recent averages

✔ Candle structure (body vs. wicks)

✔ Directional price context

✔ Historical performance of past signals

✔ Confirmations strictly on closed candles

Its objective is to highlight only meaningful market events, filtering out noise and low-quality setups.

🔹 THE WHITE BAR (SNIPER SIGNAL)

The key visual element of the indicator is the white bar, which appears only when all internal conditions are satisfied.

The white bar is not a direct buy or sell signal.

Instead, it represents a statistically validated volume event, often followed by a short-term price reaction.

👉 In practice:

The white bar marks a qualified and filtered volume spike

Such events historically show a high probability of reversal

The expected reaction usually occurs on the next candle, or at most within two candles

🔹 HOW IT WORKS (HIGH-LEVEL)

Without revealing proprietary logic, the indicator:

Compares current volume to its recent average

Evaluates candle quality and rejection behavior

Applies strict safety filters

Identifies recurring statistical patterns

Records the real outcome of each signal

Never repaints or modifies past signals

All calculations are done in real time, always respecting candle closure.

🔹 ACCURACY STATISTICS (PRO-LEVEL FEATURE)

Unlike typical indicators, Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO continuously measures its own performance.

📊 Overall history

Win rate calculated over the last 100 candles

📈 Recent performance tracking

Accuracy over the last: ✅ 10 white bars ✅ 20 white bars ✅ 40 white bars ✅ 50 white bars



This allows traders to clearly identify high-performance market phases and avoid unfavorable conditions.

🔔 SMART ALERT SYSTEM

Alerts are triggered only when all conditions below are met:

✅ A new white bar appears

✅ Recent accuracy is above 80%

✅ The event has not been alerted before

This ensures:

Minimal noise

Alerts only during statistically favorable moments

Excellent usability for manual trading and monitoring

🔹 KEY FEATURES

✅ NO REPAINT (closed candles only)

✅ Fixed and stable volume representation

✅ Exclusive white bar signal

✅ Clear statistical performance panel

✅ Automatic accuracy calculation

✅ Lightweight and stable execution

✅ Suitable for scalping and short-term trading

🔹 WHO THIS INDICATOR IS FOR

✔ Traders who value real statistical validation

✔ Operators seeking high-accuracy setups

✔ Users who avoid repainting indicators

✔ Traders who prefer objective confirmation over guesswork