Super IA Sniper Volume PRO

🔹 SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4)

Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator, designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events, using closed candles only (NO REPAINT).

It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation, eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations.

🔹 WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES

The indicator continuously evaluates:

  • ✔ Volume behavior relative to recent averages

  • ✔ Candle structure (body vs. wicks)

  • ✔ Directional price context

  • ✔ Historical performance of past signals

  • ✔ Confirmations strictly on closed candles

Its objective is to highlight only meaningful market events, filtering out noise and low-quality setups.

🔹 THE WHITE BAR (SNIPER SIGNAL)

The key visual element of the indicator is the white bar, which appears only when all internal conditions are satisfied.

The white bar is not a direct buy or sell signal.
Instead, it represents a statistically validated volume event, often followed by a short-term price reaction.

👉 In practice:

  • The white bar marks a qualified and filtered volume spike

  • Such events historically show a high probability of reversal

  • The expected reaction usually occurs on the next candle, or at most within two candles

🔹 HOW IT WORKS (HIGH-LEVEL)

Without revealing proprietary logic, the indicator:

  • Compares current volume to its recent average

  • Evaluates candle quality and rejection behavior

  • Applies strict safety filters

  • Identifies recurring statistical patterns

  • Records the real outcome of each signal

  • Never repaints or modifies past signals

All calculations are done in real time, always respecting candle closure.

🔹 ACCURACY STATISTICS (PRO-LEVEL FEATURE)

Unlike typical indicators, Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO continuously measures its own performance.

📊 Overall history

  • Win rate calculated over the last 100 candles

📈 Recent performance tracking

  • Accuracy over the last:

    • ✅ 10 white bars

    • ✅ 20 white bars

    • ✅ 40 white bars

    • ✅ 50 white bars

This allows traders to clearly identify high-performance market phases and avoid unfavorable conditions.

🔔 SMART ALERT SYSTEM

Alerts are triggered only when all conditions below are met:

✅ A new white bar appears
✅ Recent accuracy is above 80%
✅ The event has not been alerted before

This ensures:

  • Minimal noise

  • Alerts only during statistically favorable moments

  • Excellent usability for manual trading and monitoring

🔹 KEY FEATURES

✅ NO REPAINT (closed candles only)
✅ Fixed and stable volume representation
✅ Exclusive white bar signal
✅ Clear statistical performance panel
✅ Automatic accuracy calculation
✅ Lightweight and stable execution
✅ Suitable for scalping and short-term trading

🔹 WHO THIS INDICATOR IS FOR

✔ Traders who value real statistical validation
✔ Operators seeking high-accuracy setups
✔ Users who avoid repainting indicators
✔ Traders who prefer objective confirmation over guesswork


Другие продукты этого автора
Local Time Ruler Chart Tool
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
Утилиты
Local Time Ruler (MT4) Local Time Ruler is a professional utility indicator that displays your local computer time directly on the chart , using intelligent time markers automatically adapted to each timeframe . It completely removes confusion caused by broker server time and helps traders maintain precise awareness of market sessions, candle timing, and time-based strategies. Key Benefits Displays true local time on the chart Automatically adapts time markers to the active timeframe Clean,
Super IA Channel Creator PRO
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
Индикаторы
Super IA Channel Creator PRO Intelligent Adaptive Channels & Smart Trade Context Super IA Channel Creator PRO is an advanced market-structure and decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 4 , designed to help traders clearly identify high-probability trading zones , context strength , and price reaction behavior in real time. This is not a repainting tool and not a simple channel indicator. It is a complete decision framework built around adaptive price channels, smart scoring, and visual confir
