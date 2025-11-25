Automatically send your MT5 trades to Telegram with professional notifications and real-time dashboard.

TradeCopyToTelegram v1.0 Professional

TradeCopyToTelegram_Manual_EN.pdf



TradeCopyToTelegram_Manuale_IT.pdf

The most advanced trade-to-Telegram notification system for MetaTrader 5

Are you a signal provider? Do you manage a trading channel? TradeCopyToTelegram automatically broadcasts every trade you make directly to your Telegram channel or group - instantly, professionally, and effortlessly.

KEY FEATURES

Instant Telegram Notifications

VERSION HISTORY

Automatic alerts when positions OPEN

Automatic alerts when positions CLOSE

Professional formatting with emojis

Support for ALL symbols (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices)

Live Dashboard on Chart

Real-time statistics display

Today's performance: Wins, Losses, Profit

Connection status monitoring

Last signal information

Draggable panel - position it anywhere!

Multi-Language Support

English

Italian

Easy to customize for other languages

Smart Detection System

Dual detection: OnTradeTransaction + Timer backup

Never miss a trade

Works with manual trades AND other EAs

No duplicate notifications

Fully Customizable

Custom signal name (your brand!)

Adjustable dashboard colors

Position dashboard anywhere on chart

Enable/disable specific notifications

NOTIFICATION EXAMPLES

Position Open:

🔥 XAUUSD SIGNAL 🔥

🟢 NEW POSITION 📈

📌 Symbol: XAUUSD

🎯 Type: BUY

📊 Lots: 0.10

💵 Price: 2650.50

🛑 SL: 2645.00 (55.0 pips)

✅ TP: 2665.00 (145.0 pips)

🕐 2025.11.25 14:30:00

Position Close (WIN):

🏆 XAUUSD SIGNAL 🏆

💰 POSITION CLOSED

📌 Symbol: XAUUSD

📊 Lots: 0.10

💵 Price: 2665.00

✅ TOTAL: +145.00 USD

🕐 2025.11.25 15:45:00

PERFECT FOR

✅ Signal Providers - Automate your signal delivery

✅ Trading Channels - Keep subscribers updated instantly

✅ Fund Managers - Transparent trade reporting

✅ Trading Communities - Share trades with your group

✅ Personal Use - Track your trades on mobile

EASY SETUP (5 Minutes)

Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather Get your channel/group Chat ID Add the bot as channel administrator Configure the EA with your credentials Done! Start trading and watch notifications flow!

Detailed PDF manual included in both English and Italian

REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5 (Build 2000+)

Telegram account

Internet connection

INPUT PARAMETERS

BotName - Your signal brand name

BotToken - Telegram bot token

ChatID - Channel/group ID

Language - English or Italian

NotifyOnOpen - Enable open notifications

NotifyOnClose - Enable close notifications

ShowDashboard - Display on-chart panel

Dashboard Colors - Fully customizable

WHY CHOOSE THIS EA?

🔹 Reliable - Dual detection system ensures no missed trades

🔹 Professional - Beautiful emoji formatting impresses subscribers

🔹 Fast - Notifications sent within milliseconds

🔹 Lightweight - Minimal resource usage

🔹 Supported - Regular updates and customer support

🔹 Documented - Comprehensive PDF manuals included

SUPPORT

Full customer support available. If you have any questions or need help with setup, don't hesitate to contact me!

Start automating your trade notifications today!

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

This Expert Advisor is a notification tool only. It does NOT execute trades, manage positions, or offer trading signals or advice.