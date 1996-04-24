TradeCopyToTelegram

Automatically send your MT5 trades to Telegram with professional notifications and real-time dashboard.

TradeCopyToTelegram 

TradeCopyToTelegram_Manual_EN.pdf

TradeCopyToTelegram_Manuale_IT.pdf

The most advanced trade-to-Telegram notification system for MetaTrader 5

Are you a signal provider? Do you manage a trading channel? TradeCopyToTelegram automatically broadcasts every trade you make directly to your Telegram channel or group - instantly, professionally, and effortlessly.

KEY FEATURES

Instant Telegram Notifications

VERSION HISTORY

  • Automatic alerts when positions OPEN

  • Automatic alerts when positions CLOSE

  • Professional formatting with emojis

  • Support for ALL symbols (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices)

Live Dashboard on Chart

  • Real-time statistics display

  • Today's performance: Wins, Losses, Profit

  • Connection status monitoring

  • Last signal information

  • Draggable panel - position it anywhere!

Multi-Language Support

  • English

  • Italian

  • Easy to customize for other languages

Smart Detection System

  • Dual detection: OnTradeTransaction + Timer backup

  • Never miss a trade

  • Works with manual trades AND other EAs

  • No duplicate notifications

Fully Customizable

  • Custom signal name (your brand!)

  • Adjustable dashboard colors

  • Position dashboard anywhere on chart

  • Enable/disable specific notifications

NOTIFICATION EXAMPLES

Position Open:
🔥 XAUUSD SIGNAL 🔥
🟢 NEW POSITION 📈
📌 Symbol: XAUUSD
🎯 Type: BUY
📊 Lots: 0.10
💵 Price: 2650.50
🛑 SL: 2645.00 (55.0 pips)
✅ TP: 2665.00 (145.0 pips)
🕐 2025.11.25 14:30:00

Position Close (WIN):
🏆 XAUUSD SIGNAL 🏆
💰 POSITION CLOSED
📌 Symbol: XAUUSD
📊 Lots: 0.10
💵 Price: 2665.00
✅ TOTAL: +145.00 USD
🕐 2025.11.25 15:45:00

PERFECT FOR

✅ Signal Providers - Automate your signal delivery
✅ Trading Channels - Keep subscribers updated instantly
✅ Fund Managers - Transparent trade reporting
✅ Trading Communities - Share trades with your group
✅ Personal Use - Track your trades on mobile

EASY SETUP (5 Minutes)

  1. Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather

  2. Get your channel/group Chat ID

  3. Add the bot as channel administrator

  4. Configure the EA with your credentials

  5. Done! Start trading and watch notifications flow!

Detailed PDF manual included in both English and Italian

REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 5 (Build 2000+)

  • Telegram account

  • Internet connection

INPUT PARAMETERS

BotName - Your signal brand name
BotToken - Telegram bot token
ChatID - Channel/group ID
Language - English or Italian
NotifyOnOpen - Enable open notifications
NotifyOnClose - Enable close notifications
ShowDashboard - Display on-chart panel
Dashboard Colors - Fully customizable

WHY CHOOSE THIS EA?

🔹 Reliable - Dual detection system ensures no missed trades
🔹 Professional - Beautiful emoji formatting impresses subscribers
🔹 Fast - Notifications sent within milliseconds
🔹 Lightweight - Minimal resource usage
🔹 Supported - Regular updates and customer support
🔹 Documented - Comprehensive PDF manuals included

SUPPORT

Full customer support available. If you have any questions or need help with setup, don't hesitate to contact me!

Start automating your trade notifications today!

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

This Expert Advisor is a notification tool only. It does NOT execute trades, manage positions, or offer trading signals or advice.

  • No guarantee of financial results

  • Use at your own risk; always test on a demo account

  • Requires "Allow WebRequest" enabled for api.telegram.org

  • The developer is not responsible for any financial loss
    Trading is inherently risky and past performance does not guarantee future results.


