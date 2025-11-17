XbigCandleFibo

Indicator that marks the 50% of each candle. 

It will help you make profitable scalps. 

If the next candle opens above the 50% of the previous candle and above its own 50%, 

you should open a BUY position, and if the next candle opens below the 50% of the previous candle and below its own 50%, 

you should open a SELL position.

This strategy is very profitable.
 
To make the most of it, keep an eye on the candle contexts on the left. 

Good luck!


