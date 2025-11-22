CandleStick Patterns TradeX MT5
- Göstergeler
- Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Link to our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alireza.saeedian/seller
Hello Trader:
This is candlestick pattern indicator which you can show or hide any candlestick pattern.
new candlestick patterns will be added after some while. In this version you can have hammer and hanging man with just one click
these two patterns work better at the end of trend. you can filer by swing numbers. By changing the number of swing, you can see more efficient patterns on the chart