ICT Unicorn Indicator for MT5

In this indicator, you can see unicorns on the chart. Unicorn is one of the most potent levels in the market, combining a breaker block and an FVG.

The Unicorn Indicator identifies ultra-high-probability trading levels by combining Breaker Block structure with Fair Value Gap (FVG) imbalance. These Unicorn levels represent institutional price zones where liquidity, imbalance, and market structure align. The strength of each level increases significantly when price returns after an FVG has already formed, confirming smart-money intent. This makes the Unicorn Indicator ideal for precision entries, reduced drawdowns, and high-risk-to-reward trades. Perfect for SMC, ICT trading strategies, Forex, crypto, and index markets, the Unicorn Indicator delivers powerful, rule-based trade zones.


Setting of this indicator

Swing Number: You can set the swing number. Higher numbers will be more substantial.
Show Unicorn Blocks: Show unicorn levels on the chart

Send Notifications: Send notifications on the phone. (You should enter the PC platform number in your phone application)

Send Alerts: Show an alert on the chart.

Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt