Laser-accurate short-side entries powered by directional force analysis.

ADX Precision Strike is not just another Expert Advisor.

It is a tactical trading engine engineered to detect the exact moment when bullish momentum collapses, delivering short positions with sniper-like precision. Built on the powerful combination of ADX, DI+/DI-, EMA zones, and TEMA-based take-profit logic, this EA enters only when the market provides an undeniable technical opportunity.

It doesn’t rush.

It doesn’t chase.

It strikes.

🔥 A Tactical Engine Built for Precision

This EA operates with a structured, multi-layered logic:

• ADX Directional Reversal Detection

Confirms when DI- overtakes DI+, signaling a true shift in directional strength.

• High-Precision Sell Limit Entries

Places limit orders at EMA-based zones where bearish rejection probability is highest.

• Intelligent Order Expiration

If price doesn’t pull back to the ideal zone, the EA simply lets the order expire — avoiding unnecessary exposure.

• SL & TP Based on TEMA Structure

Targets are calculated by technical geometry, not emotion or guesswork.

⚙️ Strategic Architecture

Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Strategy Type: Directional reversal / momentum collapse

Entry Logic: ADX + DI shift + EMA pullback

Exit Logic: SL/PT via TEMA + trend invalidation

Risk Management: Fully compatible with AES, TurboScaler or standard MM

Behavior: Selective, disciplined, low-noise

Orders: Short-side only, high-conviction setups

🚀 Why ADX Precision Strike Works

This EA does not enter because the chart “looks bearish.”

It enters when:

Directional force shifts from DI+ dominance to DI- control ADX validates the shift in momentum Price retraces to an algorithmically selected EMA zone TEMA confirms the structural profit window Market conditions support sustained movement

The result is an engine that behaves with technical discipline and tactical precision.

📈 Long-Term Behavior (Based on extensive testing)

High-quality entries with strong signal filtering

Rare but controlled losses

Long sequences of profitable trades

Minimal overtrading and clean equity progression

Robust behavior across varied market conditions

🛡️ Risk-Safe Engineering

No martingale.

No grid.

No incremental “chasing” of the market.

ADX Precision Strike is built to operate like a disciplined tactical system, not a gambling script.

💼 Ideal For Traders Who Want

Structurally validated entries

Tactical precision, not noise

A short-focused EURUSD system

Consistency over hype

A fully automated professional tool

Where directional force meets tactical execution.