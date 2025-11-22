ADX Precision Strike
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Laser-accurate short-side entries powered by directional force analysis.
ADX Precision Strike is not just another Expert Advisor.
It is a tactical trading engine engineered to detect the exact moment when bullish momentum collapses, delivering short positions with sniper-like precision. Built on the powerful combination of ADX, DI+/DI-, EMA zones, and TEMA-based take-profit logic, this EA enters only when the market provides an undeniable technical opportunity.
It doesn’t rush.
It doesn’t chase.
It strikes.
🔥 A Tactical Engine Built for Precision
This EA operates with a structured, multi-layered logic:
• ADX Directional Reversal Detection
Confirms when DI- overtakes DI+, signaling a true shift in directional strength.
• High-Precision Sell Limit Entries
Places limit orders at EMA-based zones where bearish rejection probability is highest.
• Intelligent Order Expiration
If price doesn’t pull back to the ideal zone, the EA simply lets the order expire — avoiding unnecessary exposure.
• SL & TP Based on TEMA Structure
Targets are calculated by technical geometry, not emotion or guesswork.
⚙️ Strategic Architecture
-
Pair: EURUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Strategy Type: Directional reversal / momentum collapse
-
Entry Logic: ADX + DI shift + EMA pullback
-
Exit Logic: SL/PT via TEMA + trend invalidation
-
Risk Management: Fully compatible with AES, TurboScaler or standard MM
-
Behavior: Selective, disciplined, low-noise
-
Orders: Short-side only, high-conviction setups
🚀 Why ADX Precision Strike Works
This EA does not enter because the chart “looks bearish.”
It enters when:
-
Directional force shifts from DI+ dominance to DI- control
-
ADX validates the shift in momentum
-
Price retraces to an algorithmically selected EMA zone
-
TEMA confirms the structural profit window
-
Market conditions support sustained movement
The result is an engine that behaves with technical discipline and tactical precision.
📈 Long-Term Behavior (Based on extensive testing)
-
High-quality entries with strong signal filtering
-
Rare but controlled losses
-
Long sequences of profitable trades
-
Minimal overtrading and clean equity progression
-
Robust behavior across varied market conditions
🛡️ Risk-Safe Engineering
No martingale.
No grid.
No incremental “chasing” of the market.
ADX Precision Strike is built to operate like a disciplined tactical system, not a gambling script.
💼 Ideal For Traders Who Want
-
Structurally validated entries
-
Tactical precision, not noise
-
A short-focused EURUSD system
-
Consistency over hype
-
A fully automated professional tool