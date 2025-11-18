AC Trade Assistant MT4
- Utilitaires
- Atefe Shoopani
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
AC Trade Assistant – Simplify Your Trading Experience
The AC Trade Assistant is a compact and efficient tool designed to help traders execute orders quickly and manage trades with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this assistant streamlines your workflow and enhances your trading performance.
Key Features:
§ Compact Design: A non-intrusive dialog box that keeps your chart clean and organized.
§ Fast Order Execution: Place market orders, pending orders, and manage risk with just a few clicks.
§ Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or risk-based lot sizing for better risk management. Set the lot size for the Forex, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and Crypto markets
§ ATR-Based Stop-Loss: Adjust stop-loss levels dynamically based on market volatility.
§ Efficient Trade Management: Close all buy/sell positions, delete orders, and monitor total profit directly from the panel.
§ Magic Number Isolation: Manage trades independently with unique magic numbers.
§ Shortcut Keys: Execute buy/sell orders instantly with customizable keyboard shortcuts.
Why Choose AC Trade Assistant?
§ User-Friendly: Designed for simplicity and speed.
§ Adaptable: Customizable settings to suit your trading style.
§ Reliable: Built with robust error handling and performance optimization.
MT4 and MT5 versions are available in the addresses:
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155776?source=Site+Profile+Seller
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93629?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Your Feedback Matters:
We value your input! Share your suggestions, and we’ll incorporate them into future updates to make the AC Trade Assistant even better.