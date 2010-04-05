Triple TP

Triple TP is an expert advisor to dfine partial take profit values on three levels and (if you want) a stop loss for every trade. The settings are very simple. The EA works with inside stops. All values are hidden (not visible for your broker). 

With the Triple TP expert advisor you can manage manual trades and trades from other expert advisors too. The information display will show you the Average True Range (ATR) for the current timeframe in pips and the current spread.

Define yourself in advance the points of your partial closes.

You can use the EA for forex, commodities, crypto currencies or for what ever you want.


Settings

take profit 1: the number of pips for the first partial close


close % of volume: close n percent of the initial trade volume


take profit 2: the number of pips for the second partial close


close % of volume: close n percent of the initial trade volume


final take profit: the number of pips for the last close ("0" = no final take profit)


stop loss: the number of stop loss pips ("0" = no stop loss)

info text color: default settings are optimized for charts with black background. If you use a chart with a white or another background you can change the text colors before EA start.


display info ATR bars: the experts display shows the Average True Range of your symbol for the current timeframe in pips. The calculation is based on the selected number of bars.


magic number: to manage manual trades use "0". To manage trades of another expert advisor use the expert advisors magic number and a chart with the same symbol.

