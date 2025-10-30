Range Analyzer MT5

Range Analyzer calculates the Average True Range (ATR) values for different timeframes in pips to give a fast and simple overview about the volatility of the chosen symbol.

Settings are very easy:

bars for calculation: Choose the number of bars for calculation or use the default value (14 periods).

from bar: Choose the youngest bar to start the calculation or use the default setting (0 = current bar).

custon timeframe: Choose another timeframe.

You can use it for forex, crypto, indices, commodities or for what ever you want.This expert is not a trading algo. Range Analyzer is made to give information and will not open or close trades.

Enjoy it for free! 

(Also available for MT4.)


