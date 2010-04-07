MACD 4 Color Histogram

🧠 MACD with 4-Color Histogram

💡 Overview

MACD with 4-Color Histogram is a modern upgrade of the classic MACD indicator — redesigned for clarity, precision, and visual power.

It provides instant insight into market momentum, signal strength, and trend reversals using four distinct color zones that make trading decisions faster and more confident.

🎨 Color Logic

Color Condition Interpretation 🟩 Green MACD > 0, Signal < MACD Bullish momentum strengthening 🟧 Orange MACD > 0, Signal > MACD Bullish trend weakening / early sell 🔵 Blue MACD < 0, Signal < MACD Bearish trend weakening / early buy 🔴 Red MACD < 0, Signal > MACD Bearish momentum strengthening

The Yellow Line represents the signal line for crossover confirmation.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Four dynamic colors for clearer trend visualization

✅ Adjustable Fast, Slow, and Signal periods

✅ Works on all symbols and timeframes

✅ Minimal CPU load and high performance

✅ Compatible with MT5 platforms

✅ Professional design — perfect for manual or algorithmic strategies

📈 How to Use

Attach MACD with 4-Color Histogram to any chart. Set your preferred MACD parameters (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal SMA). Observe color changes — transitions reveal momentum shifts and entry/exit opportunities. Combine with price action or higher timeframe confirmation for optimal results.

🔍 Recommended Settings

Fast EMA: 12

Slow EMA: 26

Signal SMA: 9

Applied Price: Close

These are standard MACD settings suitable for most instruments.

💼 Compatibility

Platforms: MetaTrader 5

Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)

Markets: Forex | Commodities | Indices | Crypto

🧩 Notes

Designed for clarity, performance, and professional chart presentation.

🏷️ Developed by PutraWorks

PutraWorks specializes in creating premium-grade MetaTrader tools for professional traders and developers.

We focus on clarity, performance, and intelligent visual design to enhance your trading experience.

🔗 https://www.PutraWorks.Com





