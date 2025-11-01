Auto Lot Equalizer

🧠 AutoLotEqualizer – Smart Position Balancing Tool

AutoLotEqualizer is a precision trade management utility designed to keep your total BUY and SELL volumes balanced automatically.

It detects differences between your open BUY and SELL positions and opens compensating trades — ensuring both sides stay equal in exposure.

This helps grid, hedge, and basket systems maintain symmetry and control over total position risk — all while saving you time and manual effort.

⚙️ Key Features

Automatic Lot Balancing

Continuously monitors open positions and equalizes BUY/SELL lot differences by opening new trades automatically.

Dynamic or Fixed Lots

Choose between a percentage-based lot calculation (relative to imbalance) or a fixed-lot approach for maximum control.

Fully Configurable Parameters

Adjust delay between cycles, maximum loops, stop loss / take profit, slippage, and trade side permissions.

Smart Symbol Handling

Works with any symbol. You can leave the input blank to use the current chart symbol or set a specific one manually.

Persistent Input Memory

Automatically saves your last input settings to file and reloads them next session — ideal for repeat operations.

Detailed Logging

Optional verbose logging provides full transparency for every trade attempt and volume calculation.

Risk Controls

Includes stop loss, take profit, and minimum-lot safeguards to prevent excessive exposure or micro-lot errors.

🧩 Use Cases

Grid or Hedging Traders who need automatic lot balancing.

Portfolio Managers maintaining equal exposure across directions.

Quant Developers testing position symmetry logic within EAs or strategies.

Manual Traders wanting to automate volume equalization without full automation.

📊 Core Logic Overview

Scans all open positions for the selected symbol. Calculates total BUY and SELL volumes. If imbalance is detected — it opens a compensating trade in the smaller-volume direction. Loops through a defined number of iterations, with delay between each pass. Logs every action for audit and review.

🧱 Technical Specifications

Parameter Description Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Utility / Script Trading Mode: Manual assist / Automated balancing Lot Control: Dynamic (%) or Fixed Symbol Support: Multi-symbol (custom or current chart) Logging: Optional verbose mode Persistence: Auto save & load parameters Compatibility: Works with any broker, account type, or asset

🏁 Advantages

✅ Keeps exposure symmetrical

✅ Simplifies multi-position management

✅ Prevents manual balancing errors

✅ Time-saving automation

✅ Safe and transparent operation

📦 Included Files

AutoLotEqualizer.mq5 (main script)

AutoLotEqualizer_inputs.txt (parameter memory file)

⚠️ Important Notes

Use responsibly — this utility does not analyze market direction ; it balances volume only.

Always test on a demo account before live deployment.

Ensure trading permissions are enabled for the target symbol.



