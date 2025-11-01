Auto Lot Equalizer

🧠 AutoLotEqualizer – Smart Position Balancing Tool

AutoLotEqualizer is a precision trade management utility designed to keep your total BUY and SELL volumes balanced automatically.
It detects differences between your open BUY and SELL positions and opens compensating trades — ensuring both sides stay equal in exposure.
This helps grid, hedge, and basket systems maintain symmetry and control over total position risk — all while saving you time and manual effort.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Automatic Lot Balancing
    Continuously monitors open positions and equalizes BUY/SELL lot differences by opening new trades automatically.

  • Dynamic or Fixed Lots
    Choose between a percentage-based lot calculation (relative to imbalance) or a fixed-lot approach for maximum control.

  • Fully Configurable Parameters
    Adjust delay between cycles, maximum loops, stop loss / take profit, slippage, and trade side permissions.

  • Smart Symbol Handling
    Works with any symbol. You can leave the input blank to use the current chart symbol or set a specific one manually.

  • Persistent Input Memory
    Automatically saves your last input settings to file and reloads them next session — ideal for repeat operations.

  • Detailed Logging
    Optional verbose logging provides full transparency for every trade attempt and volume calculation.

  • Risk Controls
    Includes stop loss, take profit, and minimum-lot safeguards to prevent excessive exposure or micro-lot errors.

🧩 Use Cases

  • Grid or Hedging Traders who need automatic lot balancing.

  • Portfolio Managers maintaining equal exposure across directions.

  • Quant Developers testing position symmetry logic within EAs or strategies.

  • Manual Traders wanting to automate volume equalization without full automation.

📊 Core Logic Overview

  1. Scans all open positions for the selected symbol.

  2. Calculates total BUY and SELL volumes.

  3. If imbalance is detected — it opens a compensating trade in the smaller-volume direction.

  4. Loops through a defined number of iterations, with delay between each pass.

  5. Logs every action for audit and review.

🧱 Technical Specifications

Parameter Description
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Utility / Script
Trading Mode: Manual assist / Automated balancing
Lot Control: Dynamic (%) or Fixed
Symbol Support: Multi-symbol (custom or current chart)
Logging: Optional verbose mode
Persistence: Auto save & load parameters
Compatibility: Works with any broker, account type, or asset

🏁 Advantages

✅ Keeps exposure symmetrical
✅ Simplifies multi-position management
✅ Prevents manual balancing errors
✅ Time-saving automation
✅ Safe and transparent operation

📦 Included Files

  • AutoLotEqualizer.mq5 (main script)

  • AutoLotEqualizer_inputs.txt (parameter memory file)

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Use responsibly — this utility does not analyze market direction; it balances volume only.

  • Always test on a demo account before live deployment.

  • Ensure trading permissions are enabled for the target symbol.



