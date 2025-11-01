Auto Lot Equalizer
🧠 AutoLotEqualizer – Smart Position Balancing Tool
AutoLotEqualizer is a precision trade management utility designed to keep your total BUY and SELL volumes balanced automatically.
It detects differences between your open BUY and SELL positions and opens compensating trades — ensuring both sides stay equal in exposure.
This helps grid, hedge, and basket systems maintain symmetry and control over total position risk — all while saving you time and manual effort.
⚙️ Key Features
-
Automatic Lot Balancing
Continuously monitors open positions and equalizes BUY/SELL lot differences by opening new trades automatically.
-
Dynamic or Fixed Lots
Choose between a percentage-based lot calculation (relative to imbalance) or a fixed-lot approach for maximum control.
-
Fully Configurable Parameters
Adjust delay between cycles, maximum loops, stop loss / take profit, slippage, and trade side permissions.
-
Smart Symbol Handling
Works with any symbol. You can leave the input blank to use the current chart symbol or set a specific one manually.
-
Persistent Input Memory
Automatically saves your last input settings to file and reloads them next session — ideal for repeat operations.
-
Detailed Logging
Optional verbose logging provides full transparency for every trade attempt and volume calculation.
-
Risk Controls
Includes stop loss, take profit, and minimum-lot safeguards to prevent excessive exposure or micro-lot errors.
🧩 Use Cases
-
Grid or Hedging Traders who need automatic lot balancing.
-
Portfolio Managers maintaining equal exposure across directions.
-
Quant Developers testing position symmetry logic within EAs or strategies.
-
Manual Traders wanting to automate volume equalization without full automation.
📊 Core Logic Overview
-
Scans all open positions for the selected symbol.
-
Calculates total BUY and SELL volumes.
-
If imbalance is detected — it opens a compensating trade in the smaller-volume direction.
-
Loops through a defined number of iterations, with delay between each pass.
-
Logs every action for audit and review.
🧱 Technical Specifications
|Parameter
|Description
|Platform:
|MetaTrader 5
|Type:
|Utility / Script
|Trading Mode:
|Manual assist / Automated balancing
|Lot Control:
|Dynamic (%) or Fixed
|Symbol Support:
|Multi-symbol (custom or current chart)
|Logging:
|Optional verbose mode
|Persistence:
|Auto save & load parameters
|Compatibility:
|Works with any broker, account type, or asset
🏁 Advantages
✅ Keeps exposure symmetrical
✅ Simplifies multi-position management
✅ Prevents manual balancing errors
✅ Time-saving automation
✅ Safe and transparent operation
📦 Included Files
-
AutoLotEqualizer.mq5 (main script)
-
AutoLotEqualizer_inputs.txt (parameter memory file)
⚠️ Important Notes
-
Use responsibly — this utility does not analyze market direction; it balances volume only.
-
Always test on a demo account before live deployment.
-
Ensure trading permissions are enabled for the target symbol.