MA 200 Optimize

Gold MA200 Optimized Strategy is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD pair on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). The strategy utilizes the 200-period Moving Average (MA200) as the primary trend filter, enhanced by the combination of William %R, Bullish Power, and Bearish Power indicators for precise trade entry execution.


Parameters & Backtest Performance:

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Lot & Balance: 0.01 lot for 1000 USD & 0.1 lot for 10000 USD

  • Number of Trades (Dec 1, 2024 – May 16, 2025): 243 trades

  • Risk Management: Supports fixed lot or auto lot based on user settings

  • Backtest Results:

    • Positive and stable profit factor

    • Controlled drawdown

    • Consistent win rate

The EA has demonstrated robust performance during the backtesting period from December 1, 2024 to May 16, 2025, executing a total of 243 trades. Results show the strategy is well-optimized for market gold trading, combining strong trend direction with precise entry signals to adapt effectively to XAUUSD market conditions.


