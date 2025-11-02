MA 200 Optimize
- Experts
- Mohamad Rifandi Djufri
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Gold MA200 Optimized Strategy is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD pair on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). The strategy utilizes the 200-period Moving Average (MA200) as the primary trend filter, enhanced by the combination of William %R, Bullish Power, and Bearish Power indicators for precise trade entry execution.
Parameters & Backtest Performance:
Instrument: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Lot & Balance: 0.01 lot for 1000 USD & 0.1 lot for 10000 USD
Number of Trades (Dec 1, 2024 – May 16, 2025): 243 trades
Risk Management: Supports fixed lot or auto lot based on user settings
Backtest Results:
Positive and stable profit factor
Controlled drawdown
Consistent win rate
The EA has demonstrated robust performance during the backtesting period from December 1, 2024 to May 16, 2025, executing a total of 243 trades. Results show the strategy is well-optimized for market gold trading, combining strong trend direction with precise entry signals to adapt effectively to XAUUSD market conditions.