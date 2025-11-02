🔵 RET System Channel

Use on Higher Timeframes (H1–H4) for clearer structure and bias confirmation.

Wait for Opposite Candle Close before reacting — candle closing outside of channel is a good sign

Combine with RET Bias or Exhaustion Indicators for stronger confirmation.

Draw context from the Channel Slope — rising = bullish strength, falling = bearish pressure.

Use Channel Candle Touches as Zones, not Triggers — confirm with price action or candle rejection.

Backtest in Different Market Conditions to understand its rhythm (trending vs. ranging).

Keep the chart clean — limit overlapping indicators for clarity.

Note confluence with MA_1 / MA_2 — strong alignment often marks high-probability reversals.

Lock your bias first — the Channel confirms structure, not emotion.