RET System™ Channel Indicator
1 of 10 indicators used in the RET System to achieve Reversal Anticipation  

  • Purpose: Dynamic support/resistance zones.

  • Visual: Envelope bands adapting to price volatility.

  • Use: Identify overbought/oversold levels and project reaction zones.


🔵 RET System Channel

Strengths:

  • Detects choppy/range-bound zones

  • Confirms trade setups

  • Identifies high-probability setups (outside bands)

  • Acts as a profit target tool

  • Defines short-term currency price ranges

Weaknesses:

  • Recalculates (retroactively looks cleaner)

  • Poor reliability in strong trends

  • Cluttered view on lower timeframes


DO’s — Best Practices for Using the RET Channel Indicator

  1. Use on Higher Timeframes (H1–H4) for clearer structure and bias confirmation.

  2. Wait for Opposite Candle Close before reacting — candle closing outside of channel is a good sign  

  3. Combine with RET Bias or Exhaustion Indicators for stronger confirmation.

  4. Draw context from the Channel Slope — rising = bullish strength, falling = bearish pressure.

  5. Use Channel Candle Touches as Zones, not Triggers — confirm with price action or candle rejection.

  6. Backtest in Different Market Conditions to understand its rhythm (trending vs. ranging).

  7. Keep the chart clean — limit overlapping indicators for clarity.

  8. Note confluence with MA_1 / MA_2 — strong alignment often marks high-probability reversals.

  9. Lock your bias first — the Channel confirms structure, not emotion.

  10. Save your favorite settings as a Template for quick chart setups across pairs.


DON’Ts — Common Mistakes to Avoid

  1. Don’t enter mid-channel — wait for price interaction near boundaries or slope extremes.

  2. Don’t ignore the higher timeframe bias — the Channel can trap you if trend context is off.

  3. Don’t stack too many indicators — clarity drops, confidence follows.

  4. Don’t over-optimize parameters — keep default RET values; they’re tuned for accuracy.

  5. Don’t treat the Channel as a signal generator — it’s a map, not a trigger.

  6. Don’t forget session context — volatility shifts (London/NY) change how the Channel behaves.

  7. Don’t trade every touch — look for exhaustion or confirmation from your RET suite.

  8. Don’t ignore volume/volatility shifts — channel compression often signals expansion ahead.

  9. Don’t expect perfection — the Channel shows structure, not certainty.








