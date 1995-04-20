RET System Channel
- Индикаторы
- Preston Hardesty
- Версия: 1.0
- Версия: 1.0
RET System™ Channel Indicator
-
Purpose: Dynamic support/resistance zones.
-
Visual: Envelope bands adapting to price volatility.
-
Use: Identify overbought/oversold levels and project reaction zones.
🔵 RET System Channel
Strengths:
-
Detects choppy/range-bound zones
-
Confirms trade setups
-
Identifies high-probability setups (outside bands)
-
Acts as a profit target tool
-
Defines short-term currency price ranges
Weaknesses:
-
Recalculates (retroactively looks cleaner)
-
Poor reliability in strong trends
-
Cluttered view on lower timeframes
✅ DO’s — Best Practices for Using the RET Channel Indicator
-
Use on Higher Timeframes (H1–H4) for clearer structure and bias confirmation.
-
Wait for Opposite Candle Close before reacting — candle closing outside of channel is a good sign
-
Combine with RET Bias or Exhaustion Indicators for stronger confirmation.
-
Draw context from the Channel Slope — rising = bullish strength, falling = bearish pressure.
-
Use Channel Candle Touches as Zones, not Triggers — confirm with price action or candle rejection.
-
Backtest in Different Market Conditions to understand its rhythm (trending vs. ranging).
-
Keep the chart clean — limit overlapping indicators for clarity.
-
Note confluence with MA_1 / MA_2 — strong alignment often marks high-probability reversals.
-
Lock your bias first — the Channel confirms structure, not emotion.
-
Save your favorite settings as a Template for quick chart setups across pairs.
❌ DON’Ts — Common Mistakes to Avoid
-
Don’t enter mid-channel — wait for price interaction near boundaries or slope extremes.
-
Don’t ignore the higher timeframe bias — the Channel can trap you if trend context is off.
-
Don’t stack too many indicators — clarity drops, confidence follows.
-
Don’t over-optimize parameters — keep default RET values; they’re tuned for accuracy.
-
Don’t treat the Channel as a signal generator — it’s a map, not a trigger.
-
Don’t forget session context — volatility shifts (London/NY) change how the Channel behaves.
-
Don’t trade every touch — look for exhaustion or confirmation from your RET suite.
-
Don’t ignore volume/volatility shifts — channel compression often signals expansion ahead.
-
Don’t expect perfection — the Channel shows structure, not certainty.