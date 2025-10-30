Range Analyzer MT5

Range Analyzer calculates the Average True Range (ATR) values for different timeframes in pips to give a fast and simple overview about the volatility of the chosen symbol.



Settings are very easy:



bars for calculation: Choose the number of bars for calculation or use the default value (14 periods).



from bar: Choose the youngest bar to start the calculation or use the default setting (0 = current bar).

custon timeframe: Choose another timeframe.



You can use it for forex, crypto, indices, commodities or for what ever you want.This expert is not a trading algo. Range Analyzer is made to give information and will not open or close trades.



Enjoy it for free!

(Also available for MT4.)



