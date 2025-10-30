Galaxy Reversal Pro

GalaxyReversalPro — Trend Signal Indicator



GalaxyReversalPro is a signal-based trend indicator designed for traders who value simplicity, accuracy, and reliability.



It’s extremely easy to use and requires no additional setup.



The tool helps you enter new trends early and exit before corrections begin — maximum precision with minimal risk.The algorithm is based on structural-impulse analysis:

it tracks local highs and lows, detects breakouts of key levels, and confirms trend reversals only after a stable directional shift has been formed.



White dots — preliminary signals.

Blue stars — confirmed entry points.



The indicator works without repainting, provides accurate real-time alerts, and is perfectly suited for all timeframes and trading instruments — from currency pairs to metals and cryptocurrencies.

External indicator settings: