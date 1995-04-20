Galaxy Reversal Pro

GalaxyReversalPro — Trend  Signal Indicator

GalaxyReversalPro is a signal-based trend indicator designed for traders who value simplicity, accuracy, and reliability.

It’s extremely easy to use and requires no additional setup.

The tool helps you enter new trends early and exit before corrections begin — maximum precision with minimal risk.The algorithm is based on structural-impulse analysis:

it tracks local highs and lows, detects breakouts of key levels, and confirms trend reversals only after a stable directional shift has been formed.

White dots — preliminary signals.

Blue stars — confirmed entry points.

The indicator works without repainting, provides accurate real-time alerts, and is perfectly suited for all timeframes and trading instruments — from currency pairs to metals and cryptocurrencies.

External indicator settings:

Sensetive Algorithm sensitivity. Higher values reduce the number of signals and increase noise filtering.
Dot_Up_Color / Dot_Down_Color Color of preliminary signals (small dots) for buy and sell setups.
Dot_Size Size of the dots.
Star_Up_Color / Star_Down_Color Color of main signals (stars) for buy and sell setups.
Star_Size Size of the stars.
use_lines Enable/disable automatic trendlines.
Line_code Trendline style (solid, dashed, etc.).
Line_width Trendline thickness.
Line_color1 / Line_color2 Colors of trendlines for uptrend and downtrend directions.
use_alert Enable/disable sound and text alerts when a new signal appears.


