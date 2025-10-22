Intelligent Range Direction Engine EA

🧠 Intelli Range Direction Engine — Intelligent Range & Trend Strategy

Note: An extended version with all features will be available in the future.

Please test and optimize the settings according to your own trading preferences.

The default parameters are based on my personal Nasdaq setups and may not be optimal for every symbol.

I do not provide financial advice or profit guarantees – all results shown are for technical demonstration purposes only.

Note: All screenshots shown are from backtests, not from a live account.

⚙️ Smart Automation for Structured Trades

The Intelli Range Direction Engine combines range detection, trend filtering, time control, and drawdown protection in a single system.

It detects market consolidations, filters the trend direction, and acts only where a clear breakout or rebound is forming.

🔑 Key Features

✅ Automatic Range Detection

Identifies consolidation zones and defines breakout levels – no manual drawing required.

✅ Breakout or Rebound Mode

Choose whether to trade breakouts or reversals – the engine adapts automatically.

✅ EMA Trend Filter

Filters trades by trend direction across multiple timeframes for more precise entries.

✅ Time-Based Control

Define trading hours and prevent new orders shortly before session close.

✅ Dynamic Risk Management

Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk per trade.

✅ Drawdown Limits

Restricts daily and hourly losses – protects your capital in volatile phases.

✅ BreakEven & Trailing Stop

Automatically adjusts stop loss at profit or optionally trails dynamically.

✅ Visual Range Display

Clearly visible range zones directly on the chart.

✅ Pyramiding Option

Allows position scaling in profit trades during strong continuations.

✅ Unique Magic Number Management

Ensures safe interaction with other EAs through unique identification.

✅ Smart Overtrading Filter

Slope and filter checks block trades during poor market flow and reduce impulsive signals – without exposing sensitive parameters.

🎛️ Main Inputs (simplified)

• Trading Mode: Breakout / Rebound

• Range Sensitivity & Timeout

• StopLoss / TakeProfit in Pips

• Risk Management: fixed or percentage-based – available only in the extended version

• Trading Hours & Automatic Daily Close

• Trend Filter (EMA-based, adjustable timeframe) – fully available only in the extended version

• Drawdown Limits – available only in the extended version

👤 Ideal For

• Traders using structured range strategies

• Systematic and rule-based strategists

• Professional users focusing on risk and time control

🚀 Conclusion

The Intelli Range Direction Engine is not a random signal generator,

but a precise, rule-based trading engine that combines market direction, timing, and risk control within one clear system.

A tool for traders who want to merge intelligent automation with control and stability.