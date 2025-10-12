Twin Range Filter Indicator for MT5
Introduction
The Twin Range Filter Indicator is a smart trend-detection tool that combines two adaptive range filters to capture market direction with high precision. It automatically identifies potential buy and sell zones based on filtered volatility and smoothed price movements. Ideal for scalping, swing, and intraday trading, it helps traders reduce noise and spot true directional shifts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it offers integrated alerts, back-testing reports, and clean chart visualization.
Specifications
platform
metatrader5 (MT5)
type
custom technical trading indicator
level
intermediate trader
timeframes
all timeframes from 1 minute to daily
trading styles
scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading
markets
forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity
Indicator’s setting
Source — Selects which price value the indicator uses for its calculations, such as close, open, high, low, or average types.
Fast Period — Defines how quickly the fast range filter reacts to price changes, affecting signal sensitivity.
Fast Range — Controls the width of the fast filter range and determines how much short-term volatility is smoothed.
Slow Period — Determines how slowly the slow range filter reacts to market movement, providing stronger trend confirmation.
Slow Range — Adjusts the width of the slow filter range and helps filter out market noise for cleaner signals.
Back Test Indicator — Enables or disables the built-in tester that visually displays performance statistics on the chart.
Test Start Time — Sets the starting date and time for the historical back-test calculations.
TP as Points — Defines the take-profit distance in points used during the test calculations.
SL as Points — Defines the stop-loss distance in points used during the test calculations.
Use Alerts — When enabled, displays on-screen alerts each time a new buy or sell signal is generated.
Use Push Notifications — Sends mobile push notifications whenever the indicator detects a new trade signal.
Indicators Functionality
The Twin Range Filter Indicator analyzes price movement through two dynamic range filters to identify trend direction and momentum shifts. It plots green and red arrows on the chart to signal potential buy and sell opportunities based on dual filter alignment.
By filtering out short-term noise, it helps traders focus on high-quality entries and clearer market direction.
Benefits
We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)
-
A tester dashboard for the indicator
-
Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)
-
Sending Alert (on the chart) or Notifications (to the phone) to not lose any opportunity.
-
Above 70% win rate in the back-test and forward-test