Premium SMC Indicator For MT4

Premium Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator – BOS | CHoCH | FVG | OB | Liquidity Zones

 

Price: 125 USD  (One-time payment)

Take your trading to the next level with this advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator — designed for traders who follow institutional strategies like ICT, SMC, and price action trading.

Whether you're a scalper or swing trader, this tool gives you accurate insights with zero repainting, helping you trade like smart money.

✅ Key Features:
- Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)  
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with auto zones  
- Order Blocks (OB) detection  
- Liquidity zones and inducement markers  
- Alerts for key SMC signals  
- Clean chart visuals – customizable and beginner-friendly  
- Works on any pair, any timeframe

✅ Why Choose This Indicator?
- Trusted SMC logic built for MetaTrader 4  
- Real-time signals, no lag or repainting  
- Improves decision-making and entry precision  
- Built for both new and pro traders

🎁 Bonus:

Includes free setup guide, free lifetime updates, online support and more.


 Thanks for trusting us with your trading journey.

 We’re here to support you every step of the way.

 Telegram: [https://t.me/+nxLuqPf_X4Q1Yjlk](https://t.me/+nxLuqPf_X4Q1Yjlk)

WhatsApp: [https://wa.me/254757868747](https://wa.me/254757868747)




