Premium SMC Indicator For MT4

REAL VERSION IS OUTDATED, FOR REAL VERSION... WHATSAPP [+254757868747] I SEND THE FILE DIRECTLY

Premium Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator – BOS | CHoCH | FVG | OB | Liquidity Zones

- Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)  
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with auto zones  
- Order Blocks (OB) detection  
- Liquidity zones and inducement markers  
- Alerts for key SMC signals  
- Clean chart visuals – customizable and beginner-friendly  
- Works on any pair, any timeframe


- Trusted SMC logic built for MetaTrader 4  

- Real-time signals, no lag or repainting  
- Improves decision-making and entry precision  

- Built for both new and pro traders


WhatsApp: [https://wa.me/254757868747](https://wa.me/254757868747)


