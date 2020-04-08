Premium SMC Indicator For MT4
- Индикаторы
- Sarah Ayuma Elijah
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
REAL VERSION IS OUTDATED, FOR REAL VERSION... WHATSAPP [+254757868747] I SEND THE FILE DIRECTLY
Premium Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator – BOS | CHoCH | FVG | OB | Liquidity Zones
- Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with auto zones
- Order Blocks (OB) detection
- Liquidity zones and inducement markers
- Alerts for key SMC signals
- Clean chart visuals – customizable and beginner-friendly
- Works on any pair, any timeframe
- Trusted SMC logic built for MetaTrader 4
- Real-time signals, no lag or repainting
- Improves decision-making and entry precision
- Built for both new and pro traders
WhatsApp: [https://wa.me/254757868747](https://wa.me/254757868747)