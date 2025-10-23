Big Bull mt4 is a powerful arrow trend indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to accurately identify market directions and key reversal points without redrawing.

The indicator combines price channel analysis, ATR volatility, and adaptive SMA filters to generate clear trading signals with confirmation in the form of arrows and trend lines.





It is ideal for traders who value a clean chart, timely signals, and reliable entry points.





🚀 Features and benefits





✅ No redrawing — signals remain on the chart after they appear, ensuring honesty and accuracy.

✅ Adaptive trend logic — the indicator itself determines the moment of transition between bullish and bearish movements.

✅ Visual clarity — colored lines, arrows, and ATR zones are displayed on the chart, helping you see market dynamics at a glance.

✅ Flexible alert settings — receive signals via pop-up windows, sound, or email notifications.

✅ Support for any timeframe and currency pair — universal for Forex, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

✅ Guided Trend mode — arrows indicate the direction of the trend's strength and entry potential, helping you follow the Big Bull.





📊 How the indicator works





Big Bull mt4 is based on the concept of a dynamic trend channel that analyzes High/Low extremes, ATR volatility, and smoothed averages.





When the price breaks through the upper limit and bullish confirmation is formed, the indicator draws a blue line and an upward arrow (🔼).





When the market loses momentum and enters a correction, a red line and a downward arrow (🔽) appear.





ATR lines show potential support and resistance levels where movement may resume.





A change in line color = a change in trend phase. This helps you instantly understand where the market has moved from accumulation to momentum or vice versa.





⚙️ Indicator parameters

Parameter Purpose

Amplitude Depth of High/Low analysis. The higher the value, the less frequent but more accurate the signals.

ShowBars Display of ATR volatility histograms.

ShowArrows Enable/disable Buy/Sell arrows.

alertsOn Enable the notification system.

alertsOnCurrent Activate signals for the current bar.

alertsMessage / alertsSound / alertsEmail Notification options (message, sound, email).

🧠 Recommendations for use





Works best on M15 – H4.





Works well with an EMA filter or volume analysis.





Can be used as a standalone strategy or as part of an indicator complex.





For reliable entries, it is recommended to wait for the bar with the arrow to close and for confirmation of the line direction.





💰 Result





Big Bull mt4 is a tool that helps traders enter the market with the trend, exit at the first signs of a reversal, and control risk based on visually understandable signals.





With it, the chart becomes not just beautiful, but intuitively readable and profitable.

It is your personal “bull guide” that shows when the market is ready to attack.





🔔 Notifications





When the trend changes or a new arrow appears, the indicator sends a signal:





Sound notification (alert2.wav)





Pop-up message





Email notification (if desired)





🌐 Compatibility





Platform: MetaTrader 4





Symbols: any (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices)





Timeframes: from M1 to D1





Signal type: arrow (Buy/Sell)





Redrawing: none





⚡ Summary





Big Bull mt4 is not just an indicator, but a smart assistant that sees the market structure and helps you enter where the power begins.

Created for traders who want to act confidently, follow the trend, and trade with the Big Bull of the market.



