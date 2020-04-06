Sutra

Sutra EA is an expert advisor designed for automated trading on the gold/dollar (XAU/USD) pair. The algorithm is optimized for tight spreads and uses a small stop-loss, limiting potential losses and controlling risks.

The robot is designed for traders who prefer a dynamic yet controlled trading strategy with thorough analysis of each trade. Built-in risk management algorithms allow the robot to analyze the market and make decisions based on volatility and liquidity.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Key Features:

Tight stop-loss – reduces potential losses during unfavorable price movements.

Optimized for tight spreads – ideal for ECN accounts and brokers with low spreads.

Customizable risk management system – adapt parameters to individual preferences.

Automatic position sizing – adapts trade volume based on deposit and market conditions.

Fast order execution – suitable for high-frequency trading and scalping.

Efficient entry algorithm – analyzes price dynamics and liquidity before opening a position.

Adaptation to various market conditions – tested on historical data.

The program is suitable for both short-term (scalping and intraday trading) and conservative strategies. The algorithm is based on finding entry points with a high probability of success, ensuring stable performance even in high volatility.

Trading recommendations:

Account type: ECN, Raw Spread, or similar with low commissions.

Minimum deposit: $50.

Leverage: 1:100 and higher.

Recommended timeframe: Any.

Important: Trading with expert advisors is associated with risk. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. We recommend using the expert advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account.

Produtos recomendados
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Experts
Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bem-vindo ao Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> baixe os arquivos do conjunto   aqui PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Oferta de combinação definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS A INDICEMENT   traz meus 15 anos de experiência na criação de algoritmos de negociação profissionais para os mer
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Experts
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
Experts
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Ea 555
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The EA works with pending orders.Recommended Currency Pair GPBUSD H1.With good market valontility gives a good profit.Advisor is fully automated for working in the market.It is also possible to use auto-management.It is possible to use the swap size, ideal for strong volatility or at night.When trading, two pending orders are placed, when one works, the second is deleted. Trading is not intermittent.
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Red Shark
Elie Almachaalany
Experts
RED SHARK EA – Smart, Ruthless, and Built to Hunt Shorts Red Shark is a sell-only trading system designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.   Based on a layered parabolic mesh logic with adaptive spacing and dynamic recovery, this EA thrives in bearish or ranging markets by capitalizing on micro-movements and pullbacks. Originally launched as "WiT", the core logic has been refined and reborn under a more aggressive identity: Red Shark.   It enters only SELL positions and adapts
ForexEA GOLD
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
This expert advisor optimized especially for XAU USD or GOLD. You can also use it other currencies and insturments. Optimized parameters for M5 time frame in XAU USD, ecn broker, low spread and low commission. Other successful results can be found M15 , H1 and H4 timframes with different settings.  I will add other timeframe settings later.  * Before the strategy test, ensure that the data in your platform's history is reliable.
Long power rsi
Kevin Michael Jones
Experts
* Symbol EURUSD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY. * Automatic advisor, trade preferably on the following assets: EUR/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY. * The advantage of this advisor is that it does not include a martingale and trading is carried out using stop losses and take profit. * Has been tested for more than 2 years in the strategy tester. You can download the demo version yourself and view it for any period of time if necessary. * The Expert Advisor is based on data from several indicators. Rsi
FxWorldGodfather
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Experts
Product Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with indepen
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 O Expert Advisor (EA) "KingKong" é um algoritmo de negociação sofisticado projetado para o mercado Forex, aproveitando uma estratégia de breakout que é ativada durante períodos de maior liquidez do mercado. Este EA foi elaborado para capitalizar movimentos de preços significativos que ocorrem quando o volume de negociação aumenta, garantindo que as negociações sejam executadas
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Elirox Trading EA
Gerry Rios
Experts
Welcome, Trader!  Are you looking for an EA that trades with the precision of a seasoned investor and the intelligence of advanced automation? Introducing Elirox Trading EA — a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and long-term growth . Built on cutting-edge Reversal , Elirox Trading EA meticulously analyzes market structures, identifies critical turning points, and executes trades only under the most favorable conditions . Specifically optimized
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout com precisão de ordem pendente "Nusantara" é um Expert Advisor (EA) baseado numa estratégia de breakout box que é melhorada com a execução de ordens pendentes distanciadas e equipada com um sistema de alternância de gestão de risco. Concebido para traders sérios que desejam uma estratégia automatizada e segura que se mantenha flexível face às mudança
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Rush EA
Mislav Nikolic
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO Only 1 left at 779$ Final price will be 979$ NEW: Rent Rush for 1 Year and receive: - HETZNER SERVER FOR FREE - Worth 348 EUR - Preinstalled Windows 10 and MT4/MT5 Imagine being able to raise your account in only 2 years by more than 200% with a robot that has already proven to be stable and profitable. Yes, Already proven ! Without fake manipulated backtest results, and Photoshoped live results.   What exactly does that mean? That means you get- what you see. This robot i
OnePiece
Daqiang Wei
Experts
****************************************************** SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/586055 this is an Arbitrage system which base on EURUSD EURGBP GBPUSD  you need a smallest spread and lowest ping account like ECN. I run it on icmarket and tester in icmarket history data run it on any chart then it will trade on EURUSD EURGBP GBPUSD  when sign has checked here is version For MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/38629# you can backtest from mt5  ******************************
Golden Moon AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Moon AI: A next-generation automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed for both professional and novice traders looking to automate their Forex trading. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Why choose Golden Moon AI: Mathematics instead of intuition. Instead of standard indicators and rules of thumb, Golden Moon AI uses complex mathematical tools to precisely calculate optimal entry and exit points. High
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
Velocity Algo MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
5 (1)
Experts
Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy that automatically adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust, automated solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT5 :  Click Here Key Features Dynamic Grid Mar
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
O       Opening Range Breakout Master   é um sistema de negociação algorítmica profissional projetado para capitalizar conceitos de negociação institucional, como       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e estratégias baseadas em liquidez   . Este consultor especialista automatiza a detecção e execução de       rompimentos de intervalo de abertura (ORB)       nas principais sessões globais de Forex, incluindo       Londres, Nova York, Tóquio e Midnight Killzones   , permitindo
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema de negociação de grade não-Martingale para ouro (XAUUSD) O Gold Throne EA é um Expert Advisor desenvolvido exclusivamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD). Ele opera com uma metodologia de negociação em grade estruturada, evitando o uso de gestão financeira de martingale. Em vez de aumentar o tamanho dos lotes exponencialmente após perdas, o EA utiliza uma abordagem de dimensionamento de lotes fixos ou incrementalmente ajustáveis, proporcionando aos traders maior con
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Forjado a partir da perda. Aperfeiçoado com dor. Lançado com propósito. ️ ESTRUTURA. NÃO ESPECULAÇÃO. O Three Little Birds EA não é apenas mais um robô de negociação. É um motor forjado em batalha, criado ao longo de anos de fracassos reais e projetado para uma missão:   proteger, recuperar e aumentar seu patrimônio — quando o mercado se torna cruel. Ele combina   três estratégias poderosas   em perfeita sincronia: Grade de Perdas com Martingale   : absorve perdas e constrói em dir
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro       é um       EA de negociação de grade sofisticada       projetado para       MetaTrader 4       que combina       execução totalmente automatizada       com       flexibilidade de negociação manual   . Isto       EA de rede inteligente       implementa um       estratégia de grade avançada e não martingale       com       controles precisos de gerenciamento de risco   , incluindo       metas de lucro diário, limites de perdas e trailing stops       para proteger o capital duran
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
TCUSD GRID EA é um programa automatizado projetado para usar a estratégia de negociação em grade BTCUSD GRID EA é altamente útil tanto para iniciantes quanto para traders experientes.   Embora existam outros tipos de bots de negociação que você pode usar, a natureza lógica da estratégia de negociação em grade torna mais fácil para os bots de negociação em grade criptográfica realizarem negociações automatizadas sem problemas.   BTCUSD GRID EA é a melhor plataforma geral para usar se você deseja
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
Experts
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
Mais do autor
Golden Impulse V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Features of Gold Impulse Versatility and Adaptability Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctu
Gold Pivot Dominator
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed according to the principles of institutional market logic. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed using the principles of institutional market logic and prioritizing the quality of trading decisions over their quantity. The strategy is focused on working from key pivot zones of support and resistance , with mandatory
Black Gold M5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The MT5 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold to US Dollar) currency pair. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA M5 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, quick decision-making, and the ability to backtest. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring to achieve
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Golden Genie MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
Golden Genie MT5 is an automated Forex trading advisor, especially popular among those looking to minimize risks and maximize profits. Let's take a closer look at the features, advantages, and disadvantages of this product. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! Advantages of the Golden Genie MT5 automated advisor: Automation : The ability to trade without constantly monitoring the market frees up your time to focus on other important aspects of your business or personal
Golden Amulet
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Amulet представляет собой торговый советник, разработанный специально для работы с инструментом XAU/USD (золото против американского доллара). Советник отличается своей сложной структурой и использованием современных технологий машинного обучения и обработки больших объемов данных. Вот ключевые особенности и принципы работы данного торгового робота: Основные характеристики: Использование глубоких нейронных сетей : Это позволяет одновременно анализировать исторические ряды цен, экономичес
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário