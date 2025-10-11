PowerFlux Signal — a powerful arrow indicator without redrawing





PowerFlux Signal is a modern arrow indicator designed for traders who value accuracy, simplicity, and timely signals.

Developed based on the intersection of exponential moving averages (EMA), it instantly captures moments of trend reversal and provides clear visual signals to buy or sell.





⚙️ How PowerFlux Signal works





The indicator is based on a classic but improved formula for the interaction of two EMAs — Fast EMA and Slow EMA.

When the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA from bottom to top, it is a signal to buy; from top to bottom, it is a signal to sell.

PowerFlux Signal instantly displays these events on the chart with arrows:





🟢 Green upward arrow (Lime) — a signal to buy, a possible start of an uptrend.





🔴 Red downward arrow (Red) — a signal to sell, a possible start of a downtrend.





💡 Key advantages





✅ No redrawing — signals appear in real time and do not disappear after the candles close.

✅ High accuracy — uses a proven EMA crossover algorithm that works great on all timeframes.

✅ Simplicity and stability — ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

✅ Flexible parameters — you can adjust EMA periods to suit any strategy.

✅ Compatibility — works on all currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.

✅ Minimal resources — lightweight and optimized code ensures high speed even on weak PCs or VPS.





⚙️ Indicator parameters

Parameter Description

FastEMA Fast EMA period (default 9)

SlowEMA Slow EMA period (default 21)

UpColor Arrow color for buy signal

DownColor Arrow color for sell signal

ArrowUp / ArrowDown Arrow symbols (can be selected from the Wingdings table)

🧭 Recommendations for use





Use PowerFlux Signal in combination with support and resistance levels, candlestick patterns, or a volume indicator — this significantly increases the accuracy of signals.





Best used on M15, H1, and H4 timeframes.





To filter out false signals, you can add a filter based on the older trend (for example, EMA 100 or 200).

🌟 PowerFlux Signal — the energy of market movement!





If you are looking for a tool that will help you catch the trend in time, avoiding delays and redrawing, PowerFlux Signal will be your reliable partner in trading.

It works consistently on any assets and is suitable for all types of strategies, from scalping to long-term trading.



