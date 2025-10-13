Ultimate Ichimoku EA - Product Description

Overview

The Synx_Ultimate Ichimoku EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), leveraging the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with RSI and MFI filters to deliver robust and flexible trading strategies. Built for traders seeking automated, high-precision trading, this EA offers a multi-strategy approach with advanced risk management, dynamic trade sizing, and customizable settings. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Synx_Ultimate Ichimoku EA provides a reliable solution for trading forex, commodities, and other markets.

What It Does

Ultimate Ichimoku EA automates trading decisions based on two primary signal types:

Standard Ichimoku Signals: Detects strict Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen crossovers with configurable pip thresholds for precise trade entries. Stuck Tenkan-Kijun Signals: Identifies periods where Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen remain close for a specified number of candles, triggering trades when a breakout occurs.

The EA incorporates Ichimoku cloud filters to enhance trade accuracy by considering price position relative to the cloud (above, below, or inside). It also uses RSI and MFI indicators to filter entries and manage take-profits, ensuring trades align with market momentum. The EA supports up to five simultaneous trades with customizable lot sizes, stop-loss, and take-profit levels, making it adaptable to various trading styles and risk tolerances.

Trading Strategies

Ichimoku-Based Entry Rules : Standard Cross Signals : Opens trades when Tenkan-sen crosses Kijun-sen, with configurable pip thresholds ( NormalBuyPips , NormalSellPips ) to avoid false signals. Stuck Signal Detection : Monitors when Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen remain within a dynamic or manual pip threshold for a set number of candles ( StuckCandleCount ), triggering trades on breakout. Cloud Filters : Optionally filters trades based on price position relative to the Ichimoku cloud, enhancing signal reliability by prioritizing trades above (for buys) or below (for sells) the cloud.

RSI and MFI Filters : Applies RSI and MFI thresholds to ensure entries align with market momentum, reducing the risk of trading against the trend.

: Applies RSI and MFI thresholds to ensure entries align with market momentum, reducing the risk of trading against the trend. Multi-Trade Management : Opens up to five trades per signal (Trade1 to Trade5), each with configurable lot sizes, stop-loss, and take-profit settings. Trade counts vary (3 or 5) based on cloud position and signal strength.

Reverse Signal Option : Allows traders to reverse buy/sell signals for contrarian strategies.

: Allows traders to reverse buy/sell signals for contrarian strategies. Stuck Position Exit: Monitors stuck signal trades after a set number of candles ( StuckExitBars ) and closes them if Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen alignment reverses.

Key Features

Flexible Money Management : Supports fixed or dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and risk ratios ( Risk1 to Risk5 ). Configurable minimum ( MinLot ) and maximum ( MaxLot ) lot sizes with precision control ( LotDigits ). Daily drawdown protection ( MaxDDPercent ) to limit losses and preserve capital.

: Advanced Order Management : Configurable stop-loss and take-profit for each trade (Trade1 to Trade5). Option to hide stop-loss and take-profit from the broker ( HideStop , HideTarget ). Maximum spread ( MaxSpread ) and slippage ( Slippage ) controls to ensure cost-effective trade execution. Limits the number of open trades ( MaxTrades ) and trades per bar ( TradesPerBar ) for controlled exposure.

Time and Day Filters : Customizable trading hours ( StartTime , EndTime ) with GMT offset support ( GMTOffset ). Optional restrictions for Sunday trading ( TradeSunday ) and Friday trading hours ( FridayFilter , FridayEndTime ).

: Indicator Integration : Fully customizable Ichimoku settings ( TenkanSen , KijunSen , SenkouSpan , Shift ). RSI and MFI filters ( RSIPeriod , MFIPeriod ) with configurable buy/sell thresholds ( RSIBuyFilter , RSISellFilter , MFIBuyFilter , MFISellFilter ). RSI-based take-profit for Trade1 and Trade2 ( RSIBuyTP1 , RSISellTP1 , RSIBuyTP2 , RSISellTP2 ).

Visual Dashboard : Displays real-time trade information, including RSI, MFI, spread, open positions, and profit/loss, in a customizable on-chart table ( ShowTable , TablePosition , TableTextColor , TableFontSize ).

Debug Mode : Detailed logging for signal detection, trade execution, and error handling to assist with optimization and troubleshooting.

Broker Compatibility : Supports 4-digit and 5-digit brokers with automatic pip and precision adjustments. Compatible with micro and ultra-micro accounts ( AccountType , AdjustStuckBySymbol ).

:

Advantages

Versatility : Combines multiple trading strategies (standard Ichimoku, stuck signals, cloud filters) to adapt to various market conditions.

Risk Management : Robust controls for lot sizing, drawdown limits, and trade filtering to protect your account.

Customization : Extensive input parameters allow tailoring the EA to your trading style, from conservative to aggressive.

User-Friendly Interface : On-chart dashboard provides real-time insights into market conditions and trade performance.

Reliability : Built with error handling and retry mechanisms for stable trade execution in volatile markets.

: Built with error handling and retry mechanisms for stable trade execution in volatile markets. Scalability: Suitable for small and large accounts, with dynamic lot sizing and support for multiple trade types.

Why Choose Ultimate Ichimoku EA?

Proven Strategy : Leverages the time-tested Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, enhanced with modern filters like RSI and MFI for improved accuracy.

Automation : Eliminates emotional trading by automating entry, exit, and position management based on precise rules.

Transparency : Detailed logging and visual feedback ensure you understand every trading decision.

Adaptability : Works across various symbols (e.g., forex pairs, gold) and account types, with automatic adjustments for market conditions.

Support: Developed by I TRADE FC, with ongoing updates and support via https://t.me/i_trade_fc.

Recommended Usage

Timeframe : M30, H1 or higher for optimal signal accuracy. Best for M30 XAUUSD.

Symbols : Best suited for major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) and commodities like XAUUSD (gold).

Account Types : Compatible with standard, micro, and ultra-micro accounts.

Broker Requirements : Low-spread ECN or STP brokers for best performance.

: Low-spread ECN or STP brokers for best performance. Testing: Backtest thoroughly in MT4’s Strategy Tester to optimize settings for your preferred symbols and risk profile.

Installation and Setup

Download and install the EA in MetaTrader 4. Attach the EA to your desired chart (e.g., H1 EURUSD). Configure input parameters to match your trading preferences (e.g., lot sizes, risk ratios, time filters). Enable AutoTrading in MT4 and ensure the EA is running during allowed trading hours. Monitor the on-chart dashboard for real-time trade insights.

Conclusion

Ultimate Ichimoku EA is your all-in-one solution for automated trading with precision and control. Its blend of Ichimoku-based strategies, advanced filtering, and robust risk management makes it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance in dynamic markets. Take your trading to the next level with Synx_Ultimate Ichimoku EA—download now and start trading smarter!

