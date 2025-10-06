EUMaster Pro

EUMaster Pro - Professional EUR/USD Trading System

Optimized specifically for EUR/USD M5 timeframe

EUMaster Pro is a systematic trading solution designed for EUR/USD on the 5-minute chart. Using Moving Average crossovers combined with RSI confirmation, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trade setups and manages positions through an intelligent basket closing system.

Core Features:

  • Smart basket management (no traditional stop-losses)
  • Adaptive recovery system for position averaging
  • Flexible lot sizing (fixed or auto-calculation)
  • Daily profit/loss limits and position controls
  • Time filter for news avoidance
  • No external dependencies or DLL calls

Best Performance:

EUR/USD M5 timeframe delivers optimal results after extensive optimization. While the EA can run on other symbols (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, major pairs), they require additional parameter adjustment and testing. EUR/USD M5 is the recommended configuration.

Broker Recommendations:

For best results, choose brokers offering:

  • Zero or minimal swap fees
  • Ultra-tight spreads (EUR/USD under 0.5 pip ideal)
  • ECN or Raw Spread accounts
  • Fast execution speed (critical for M5 scalping)
  • Hedging capability

Popular choices: IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, or similar ECN brokers with institutional-grade execution.

Capital Requirements:

  • Minimum: $150 (0.01 lot fixed)
  • Recommended: $500+ (enables auto-lot features)
  • Optimal: $1,000+ (full system potential)

Getting Started:

  1. Attach EA to EUR/USD M5 chart
  2. Start with default 0.01 lot setting
  3. Test on demo account first
  4. Monitor and adjust settings based on results

Important Notes:

  • This EA operates without traditional stop-losses, using basket management instead
  • Proper account funding is essential for the recovery system to work effectively
  • Always test new settings on demo before applying to live accounts
  • Monitor performance regularly and adjust parameters as needed

Pricing:

CURRENT PRICE: $79
REGULAR PRICE: $99

Early adopter pricing available during launch phase. Price will return to regular rate after initial period.

Risk Warning:

Trading foreign exchange carries substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. This EA uses basket management without traditional stop-losses, requiring adequate account funding and proper risk settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Ready to experience systematic EUR/USD trading? Start with EUMaster Pro today.


