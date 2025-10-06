EUMaster Pro
- Experts
- Phithak Thammaphat
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EUMaster Pro - Professional EUR/USD Trading System
Optimized specifically for EUR/USD M5 timeframe
EUMaster Pro is a systematic trading solution designed for EUR/USD on the 5-minute chart. Using Moving Average crossovers combined with RSI confirmation, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trade setups and manages positions through an intelligent basket closing system.
Core Features:
- Smart basket management (no traditional stop-losses)
- Adaptive recovery system for position averaging
- Flexible lot sizing (fixed or auto-calculation)
- Daily profit/loss limits and position controls
- Time filter for news avoidance
- No external dependencies or DLL calls
Best Performance:
EUR/USD M5 timeframe delivers optimal results after extensive optimization. While the EA can run on other symbols (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, major pairs), they require additional parameter adjustment and testing. EUR/USD M5 is the recommended configuration.
Broker Recommendations:
For best results, choose brokers offering:
- Zero or minimal swap fees
- Ultra-tight spreads (EUR/USD under 0.5 pip ideal)
- ECN or Raw Spread accounts
- Fast execution speed (critical for M5 scalping)
- Hedging capability
Popular choices: IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, or similar ECN brokers with institutional-grade execution.
Capital Requirements:
- Minimum: $150 (0.01 lot fixed)
- Recommended: $500+ (enables auto-lot features)
- Optimal: $1,000+ (full system potential)
Getting Started:
- Attach EA to EUR/USD M5 chart
- Start with default 0.01 lot setting
- Test on demo account first
- Monitor and adjust settings based on results
Important Notes:
- This EA operates without traditional stop-losses, using basket management instead
- Proper account funding is essential for the recovery system to work effectively
- Always test new settings on demo before applying to live accounts
- Monitor performance regularly and adjust parameters as needed
Pricing:
CURRENT PRICE: $79
REGULAR PRICE: $99
Early adopter pricing available during launch phase. Price will return to regular rate after initial period.
Risk Warning:
Trading foreign exchange carries substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. This EA uses basket management without traditional stop-losses, requiring adequate account funding and proper risk settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.
Ready to experience systematic EUR/USD trading? Start with EUMaster Pro today.