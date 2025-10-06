EUMaster Pro - Professional EUR/USD Trading System

Optimized specifically for EUR/USD M5 timeframe

EUMaster Pro is a systematic trading solution designed for EUR/USD on the 5-minute chart. Using Moving Average crossovers combined with RSI confirmation, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trade setups and manages positions through an intelligent basket closing system.

Core Features:

Smart basket management (no traditional stop-losses)

Adaptive recovery system for position averaging

Flexible lot sizing (fixed or auto-calculation)

Daily profit/loss limits and position controls

Time filter for news avoidance

No external dependencies or DLL calls

Best Performance:

EUR/USD M5 timeframe delivers optimal results after extensive optimization. While the EA can run on other symbols (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, major pairs), they require additional parameter adjustment and testing. EUR/USD M5 is the recommended configuration.

Broker Recommendations:

For best results, choose brokers offering:

Zero or minimal swap fees

Ultra-tight spreads (EUR/USD under 0.5 pip ideal)

ECN or Raw Spread accounts

Fast execution speed (critical for M5 scalping)

Hedging capability

Popular choices: IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, or similar ECN brokers with institutional-grade execution.

Capital Requirements:

Minimum: $150 (0.01 lot fixed)

$150 (0.01 lot fixed) Recommended: $500+ (enables auto-lot features)

$500+ (enables auto-lot features) Optimal: $1,000+ (full system potential)

Getting Started:

Attach EA to EUR/USD M5 chart Start with default 0.01 lot setting Test on demo account first Monitor and adjust settings based on results

Important Notes:

This EA operates without traditional stop-losses, using basket management instead

Proper account funding is essential for the recovery system to work effectively

Always test new settings on demo before applying to live accounts

Monitor performance regularly and adjust parameters as needed

Pricing:

CURRENT PRICE: $79

REGULAR PRICE: $99

Early adopter pricing available during launch phase. Price will return to regular rate after initial period.

Risk Warning:

Trading foreign exchange carries substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. This EA uses basket management without traditional stop-losses, requiring adequate account funding and proper risk settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Ready to experience systematic EUR/USD trading? Start with EUMaster Pro today.