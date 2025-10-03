Super RAMMR EA v2.1 – Advanced Multi-Regime Trading Robot

Super RAMMR EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple market conditions. Using a combination of trend-following and mean-reversion strategies, it dynamically adjusts its trading behavior based on market volatility and price action.

Key Features:

Multi-Regime Trading: Detects high and low volatility regimes using ATR percentile and moving averages.

Trend & Mean-Reversion Modes: Operates in trend-following mode during low volatility and mean-reversion mode during high volatility.

Advanced Risk Management: Customizable risk per trade (% of account balance) Maximum dollar risk limit per trade Equity protection with drawdown-based trading pause Optional anti-martingale adjustments after losses

Dynamic Trade Management: Trailing stop based on ATR Dynamic take-profit depending on volatility Breakeven stop and time-based trade exit

Advanced Filters: RSI momentum filter Trend confirmation based on EMA & VWMA Volatility and volume filters

Flexible Position Sizing: Adjustable lot sizes with min, max, and step settings.

Session Filtering: Ability to trade only during selected hours.

Super RAMMR EA is ideal for traders seeking a fully automated solution that adapts to changing market conditions while prioritizing safety and capital preservation.