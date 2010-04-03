Strivex Algo Supply Demand Indikator
- Göstergeler
- Waldemar Beck
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
📊 Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator automatically detects key supply and demand zones, marks market structure breaks (BOS), and alerts the trader in real time.
A special feature: The zones remain visible even if you change the chart timeframe. For example, you can display H1 zones on an M15 chart without them being redrawn or lost.
🚀 Key Features
- Automatic zone detection based on swing highs and lows
- Clear chart display – only the most recent zones are kept, older ones are hidden
- Proximity filter – prevents overlapping or clustered zones
- Break of Structure (BOS) – clear trend change signals
- Swing labels (HH/HL/LH/LL) – optional for market structure analysis
- Alerts – Popup, Push, or E-Mail notifications
⚙️ Input Parameters
|
Input Parameter (as shown in MT5)
|
Description
|
Timeframe for zone detection
|
The timeframe in which supply/demand zones are calculated (e.g. H1, H4, D1). Zones of this timeframe remain visible even if you switch the chart timeframe.
|
Enable/disable drawing of zones
|
Turns the display of zones in the chart on or off.
|
Show HH/LH/HL/LL labels
|
Displays optional market structure labels (Higher High, Lower High, Higher Low, Lower Low).
|
Length for swing high/low
|
Number of candles left/right used for swing detection.
|
Minimum zone height in points
|
Minimum size of a zone in points – smaller zones are ignored.
|
Number of zones to keep
|
Maximum number of zones displayed simultaneously.
|
Number of visible BoS lines
|
Maximum number of Break of Structure lines shown at once.
|
Enable/disable proximity filter
|
Enables or disables the proximity filter for zones.
|
Minimum point distance
|
Maximum point distance for zones to be considered "too close."
|
Color for supply zones
|
Color of supply zones (e.g. red).
|
Color for demand zones
|
Color of demand zones (e.g. green).
|
Color for zone text
|
Color of zone text labels.
|
Color for HH/LH/HL/LL labels
|
Color for swing labels.
|
Color for BoS line
|
Color of BOS lines.
|
Line width for BoS
|
Line thickness for BOS lines.
|
Line type for BoS
|
Line style (solid, dashed, dotted, etc.).
|
Enable touch alerts
|
Alert when price first touches a zone.
|
Enable pre-alerts
|
Warning when price approaches a zone.
|
Pre-alert point distance
|
Distance in points at which pre-alerts are triggered.
|
Min bars between same alert
|
Minimum number of bars between repeated alerts (spam protection).
|
Pop-up alert
|
Standard MT5 popup alert window.
|
|
E-Mail notification (requires SMTP setup).
|
Push Notification
|
Push notification to MT5 mobile app (MetaQuotes ID required).
|
E-Mail Subject for touch alerts
|
Subject line for E-Mails triggered by zone touch.
|
E-Mail Subject for pre-alerts
|
Subject line for E-Mails triggered by pre-alerts.
📲 Setting up Push Notifications
- In MetaTrader 5, open Tools → Options → Notifications
- Check Enable Push Notifications
- Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the mobile MT5 app
- Press Test to confirm
- In the indicator, set Push Notification = true
➡️ You will now receive signals directly on your smartphone.
📧 Setting up E-Mail Notifications
- In MetaTrader 5, open Tools → Options → Email
- Check Enable
- Enter your SMTP server details (e.g. Gmail, GMX, Outlook)
- Send a test mail to confirm
- In the indicator, set E-Mail = true
- Customize subject lines if desired
➡️ You will now receive immediate email notifications whenever a zone is touched or approached.
✅ Conclusion
With the Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator, you trade supply and demand zones in a structured, clear, and professional way.
Thanks to automatic zone detection, BOS signals, and flexible notifications, you always stay in control – whether at your desk or on the go.
📌 Note
The default settings of the indicator are optimized for the Nasdaq 100.
When using it on other markets (e.g. DAX, S&P500, Forex or commodities), you should especially adjust the point-based parameters:
-
Minimum zone height in points
-
Minimum point distance (proximity filter)
-
Pre-alert point distance
Adapting these values to the market is essential to achieve the best performance.