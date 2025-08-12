Order Flow Imbalance
- Göstergeler
- Shōta Furuya
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 12 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Description
The Order Flow Imbalance Indicator is a technical analysis tool that measures the imbalance between bullish and bearish order flow over a specified period. This indicator helps traders identify prevailing market sentiment and potential reversal points.
How It Works
The indicator analyzes order flow for each candle:
-
Bull Order Flow – volume of candles where the closing price is higher than the opening price (green candles)
-
Bear Order Flow – volume of candles where the closing price is lower than the opening price (red candles)
-
Imbalance is calculated as the difference between the sum of bull order flow and bear order flow over the set period
Signal Interpretation
-
Positive values (green histogram) – bullish order flow dominates, indicating buyer strength
-
Negative values (red histogram) – bearish order flow dominates, indicating seller strength
-
Zero line – equilibrium between buyers and sellers
Trading Applications
-
Trend Confirmation – imbalance in the direction of the trend confirms its strength
-
Divergence Analysis – divergence between price and indicator may signal potential reversals
-
Accumulation/Distribution Zones – prolonged periods of imbalance indicate large player activity
Settings
-
Period – number of candles for calculating the imbalance (default: 10)
Features
-
Displays in a separate panel below the main chart
-
Histogram format for clear visualization
-
Color coding: green for bullish imbalance, red for bearish imbalance
-
Suitable for all timeframes and trading instruments
This indicator is particularly effective when combined with other technical analysis tools for a comprehensive market assessment.