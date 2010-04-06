MaX Bot TRadeR
- Maksim Plotnikov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Expert Advisor Description
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading, with optimal performance on Gold (XAUUSD). It can also be applied to other currency pairs with proper tuning of the timeframe and stop-loss settings. The EA employs a robust trading strategy to identify market entry points, featuring dynamic lot sizing based on account balance or a fixed lot option. It includes risk management tools such as configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels and restricts trading between 00:00 and 02:00 to avoid low-liquidity periods. For best results, optimize the timeframe and stop-loss parameters for the chosen instrument and market conditions.
Key Features
-
Optimized for Gold: Performs best on XAUUSD, adaptable to other pairs with adjustments.
-
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot size based on account balance or uses a fixed lot.
-
Risk Management: Customizable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
-
Trading Time Restriction: Avoids trading from 00:00 to 02:00 to reduce risk during low liquidity.
-
Customizable Parameters: Allows tuning of timeframe, lot size, and risk settings.
Recommendations
-
Best used on Gold (XAUUSD) with a recommended timeframe of M10.
-
Test and optimize timeframe and stop-loss settings for other currency pairs.
-
Ensure sufficient account balance (e.g., ≥1000 USD) to avoid margin issues.
-
Run in a strategy tester with broker-specific settings for leverage and contract size.