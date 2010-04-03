Fast signals

Fast Signals 

Summary Fast Signals is a dual Tillson T3 trend-and-signal indicator that paints a clear T3 ribbon on the main chart and plots buy/sell arrows on validated crossovers. It also provides optional risk overlays: entry, stop-loss, and three take-profit levels, so you can visualize trade plans directly on the chart.

How it works

  • Two T3 lines are calculated: a fast T3 and a slow T3.
  • The ribbon (filling) shows the current trend bias: bullish when the fast T3 is above the slow T3, bearish when below.
  • A buy signal is plotted when the fast T3 crosses above the slow T3 while the ribbon is bullish.
  • A sell signal is plotted when the fast T3 crosses below the slow T3 while the ribbon is bearish.
  • Optional TP/SL/Entry lines are drawn automatically at signal time to support disciplined execution.

Key features

  • Clear crossover signals with arrow markers (configurable arrow codes).
  • Visual T3 ribbon for quick trend confirmation.
  • Built-in risk lines: Entry, SL and three TP targets (1:1, 2:1, 3:1 relative to SL%).
  • Highly configurable: T3 periods, smoothing (“Hot”), original Tillson option, colors, widths, and styles.
  • Lightweight and suitable for multiple timeframes and symbols.
  • Auto-cleanup of TP/SL objects when removing the indicator to keep charts tidy.

Inputs

  • T3 settings:
    • T3Period1, T3Hot1, T3Original1: fast T3 period, smoothing factor, and original-formula option.
    • T3Period2, T3Hot2, T3Original2: slow T3 period, smoothing factor, and original-formula option.
  • Signals:
    • ShowArrows: show/hide buy/sell arrows.
    • ArrowCode_Buy, ArrowCode_Sell: arrow symbol codes (defaults 233 up, 234 down).
  • Risk overlay:
    • StopLossPercent: SL percentage relative to entry price (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).
    • ShowTPSL: show/hide TP/SL lines.
    • ShowEntry: show/hide the entry line.
  • Visuals:
    • EntryColor, StopLossColor, TakeProfitColor: colors for entry/SL/TP lines.
    • LineWidth: TP/SL line thickness.
    • LineStyle: TP/SL line style.

Usage tips

  • Confirm at bar close: signals are most reliable after the bar that triggers the crossover closes.
  • Adapt to timeframe: increase T3 periods for higher timeframes, decrease for lower timeframes.
  • Risk-first approach: choose StopLossPercent to fit your risk plan; combine with proper position sizing and trade management.

Notes and limitations

  • Like any technical tool, signals can update while the current bar is open.
  • Use in conjunction with broader analysis (market structure, volatility, levels) for best results.
  • No external libraries or third-party dependencies.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Window: Main chart window
  • Plots: T3 ribbon, two T3 lines, buy/sell arrows, optional TP/SL/Entry overlay
















































































































































































































































Produits recommandés
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicateurs
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous High and Lows
Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
Indicateurs
Unlock instant clarity in your charts! This indicator automatically draws the key levels where price has reacted or broken recently, giving you objective support and resistance zones without manual lines. Just attach it to your chart and watch the previous highs and lows appear for each timeframe. What does each line mean? Previous Month High ‣ Highest price recorded in the previous monthly period. Previous Month Low ‣ Lowest price recorded in the previous monthly period. Previous Week High ‣
Harmonic Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicateurs
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 Find charts and signals based on harmonic patterns, which work great in 1-hour timeframes and up. Buy and sell signs based on different harmonic patterns as follows: 0: ABC_D 1: ABCD_E 2: 3Drive 3: 5_0 4: Gartley 5: Bat 6: Crab 7: Butterfly 8: Cypher 9: NenStar 10: Shark 11: AntiBat 12: AntiGartley 13: AntiCrab 14: AntiButterfly 15: AntiCypher 16: AntiNenStar 17: AntiShark How to use: When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, you have 5:
Fractals MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
SAR MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Visual Aroon Zero Level Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
The Visual Aroon Zero Level Indicator is a powerful analytical tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends, momentum, and potential reversals using the robust Aroon oscillator logic. It offers clear and actionable insights, making it an essential addition to your trading toolkit. Key Features and Logic Behind the Indicator: Aroon Oscillator Mechanics: The Aroon Oscillator operates by analyzing the time since the most recent highs and lows occurred. The indicator calculates the
Volume Delta Panel MT5
Chantal Sala
Indicateurs
Volume Delta Panel  is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes. The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points.  Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT5. Panel can show 50 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great e
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
The 4 headed dragon MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Indicateurs
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.    Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
Predator Aurora Trading System
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicateurs
Découvrez les véritables motifs cachés du marché avec le système de trading PREDATOR AURORA — le boss final des indicateurs de trading hybrides. Voyez ce que les autres ne voient pas ! Le système de trading PREDATOR AURORA est une puissance conçue pour ceux qui refusent de se cacher dans l'ombre de la médiocrité. Ce n'est pas juste un autre indicateur ; c'est le code de triche ; c'est votre avantage déloyal, un système de chasse hybride sophistiqué qui suit les mouvements du marché avec une
Buyers VS Sellers Panel
Sander Maehle Andresen
Indicateurs
BVP - Scanner de Marché Acheteur/Vendeur Avancé BVP (Panneau Acheteurs/Vendeurs) est un outil d'analyse de marché qui fournit une analyse de sentiment de marché en temps réel sur plusieurs périodes temporelles. Le scanner offre un retour visuel sur 12 périodes temporelles de M1 à D1, aidant les traders à identifier les changements de marché et les modèles de dominance acheteur-vendeur. Approche Technique L'outil utilise des méthodes de calcul avancées pour déterminer le sentiment du marché grâce
Future Function RX322
Pavle Grkovic
Indicateurs
About indicator > The indicator is a function based on one value (open/high prices up to now) and then it is a mathematical representation of the whole function that is totally independent from any else values. So, if you ask yourself will the future be as it is on the graph... I can tell you - as it was the same as the trading function up to the moment "now"... In conclusion, the point of the indicator is  to try to show the future of the trading function into eternity. The graphic is sometime
ADX MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Ichimoku MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
OBV MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
CycleDivergence
Enrico Mariani
Indicateurs
Please,put CycleDivergence in the same folder of TimingCycleWithLLV otherwise it does not run. As for the cycle discussion, I invite you to read the TimingCycleWithLLV indicator presentation ...please ask me if something is not clear. I think tha time is much more important than price;this is the reason for wich I trade only when one cycle finishes and the new one start. In order to use the CycleDivergence indicator follow these steps: 1) for example (see imagine number four) 1 minute chart,in t
Seasonality MT5
Alvin Senjaya
Indicateurs
Hello Seasonal Traders! The seasonality trading strategy works because the smart money is doing the same thing every single year more often than not. The month of the year or the day of the week and the time of the day can call the shots in any market.   The seasonal cycle is another useful tool in your trading arsenal. I'm not saying to trade solely off of seasonality and forget anything else. I'm only giving you another trading tool that you can incorporate into your own trading strategy to ga
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
UT Bot Alerts MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator is converted from UT Bot alerts indicator by @QuantNomad of Trading View to MT5. its considering ATR and creating new candles on chart and also is giving good entry points based on its candles. all buffers of new candles and also entry signals are included as buffer so can be used easily on any EA. there are also some different strategies on the internet that can be used or contact me to create it for you.
Alligator MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicateurs
L’un des rares indicateurs qui calcule les niveaux uniquement en fonction du prix. Il n’est pas affecté par les unités de temps, les tendances ou les cycles de marché. L’un des indicateurs les plus logiques jamais créés. L’indicateur FIFTY est désormais disponible en version automatisée, supprimant le besoin de tracer manuellement les niveaux. Cette version affiche automatiquement les niveaux journaliers, hebdomadaires, mensuels et annuels sur le graphique, garantissant précision et gain de temp
Schaff Trend RSI Indicator
Yun-seong Jang
Indicateurs
Schaff trend RSI indicator (It is related with EMA and RSI) It is suited for sub-Indicator to undertand trend(or direction change) As you can see the screenshot, it's good with Nagaraya-Watson Envelope Indicator (or others) I am using this indicator as Screenshot setting. (Schaff value is default value. 23, 50, 9, close) If you want to get Nagaraya-Watson Envelope, Link:  https://www.mql5.com/ko/market/product/97965
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicateurs
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Bands MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
ATR MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
4 (1)
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicateurs
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
MT5 Trend Currency Strength Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
Indicateurs
Currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency.We calculate based the strength of currency based on the trend of 28 pairs. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend CSM Indicator is available for only 50 $. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our p
AD MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicateurs
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Candle Good Setup
Kibalo Alain Kabissa
Indicateurs
You ask yourself the question every time you open your charts: how to win in trading? Will using a lot of indicators work? well know that I also asked myself the same questions when I first started trading. After testing many indicators, I realized that winning trading is simple and accurate trading. after several months of thinking and optimizing I was able to find my solution: Candle Good Setup Candle Good setup is a trend and entry timing indicator analyzing the market in multi-frame to give
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Inquiet pour votre prochain trade ? Fatigué de ne pas savoir si votre stratégie fonctionne vraiment ? Avec CRT Liquidity Pro, vous tradez avec des statistiques réelles, pas des émotions. Connaissez vos probabilités, suivez vos performances et tradez avec confiance — basé sur la Puissance de 3, la détection intelligente de liquidité et les confirmations CRT. Voulez-vous voir la réalité de la stratégie CRT Liquidity ? Après votre achat, contactez-nous et nous vous offrirons gratuitement l’un de n
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
Plus de l'auteur
ClearTrend Dashboard
Firas Al-qasimi
5 (1)
Indicateurs
ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 — Scanner de Tendance Multi-Unités de Temps     ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 est un indicateur pour MetaTrader 5 qui affiche, dans un tableau de bord unique, la tendance du marché sur plusieurs unités de temps. Il combine l’analyse des moyennes mobiles exponentielles et de l’indice de force relative pour fournir une vision claire et rapide des conditions de marché. Fonctionnalités principales   Analyse multi-unités de temps : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4,
ZOnepross
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicateurs
ZonesPro – Advanced Supply  Demand / Support  Resistance Indicator for MT5 ZonesPro is a smart and powerful indicator designed to automatically detect supply and demand zones (also interpreted as support and resistance) directly on your MT5 chart. It uses Fractals to identify key market turning points and filters out weak or broken zones to keep your chart clean and focused on only the strongest levels.
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicateurs
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION est un indicateur d’analyse multi-facteurs conçu pour les traders professionnels qui souhaitent disposer d’une vision claire et structurée du marché sur plusieurs unités de temps.  Objectif L’indicateur offre un tableau de synthèse unique qui combine plusieurs outils techniques (RSI, MACD, Stochastique, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, et tendance générale) afin de fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente fiables et rapides à interpréter.  Fonctionnalités princi
Nvp oscillateur
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicateurs
NVP Oscillateur est un indicateur technique avancé conçu pour aider les traders professionnels et particuliers à identifier avec précision les phases de surachat et de survente sur les marchés financiers. Basé sur des algorithmes de calcul optimisés, il fournit une lecture claire de la dynamique du marché à travers un oscillateur visuel simple et efficace.  Points forts : Détection rapide des zones de retournement potentiel. Convient au trading de tendance comme aux marchés en range. Interface
SmartTrendATR
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicateurs
SmartTrend ATR – Indicateur Professionnel de Tendance  Description SmartTrend ATR est un indicateur technique avancé . Il a été conçu pour détecter les changements de tendance avec précision, en offrant des signaux BUY/SELL clairs et faciles à lire, adaptés à tous les styles de trading (Scalping, Day Trading, Swing, Position). L’indicateur utilise une logique anti-repaint, un système visuel amélioré avec flèches lisibles, étiquettes détaillées et code couleur adaptatif, ce qui en fait un outil p
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicateurs
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo   Cet indicateur de trading professionnel combine deux moyennes mobiles T3 avec des calculs automatisés de prise de profit et stop loss pour fournir des signaux de tendance précis et une gestion complète des risques sur MetaTrader 5. Algorithme Principal L'indicateur utilise deux calculs T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average) configurables indépendamment avec des périodes et valeurs hot personnalisables. L'algorithme T3 offre un lissage supérieur comparé aux moyenne
Algo octa
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicateurs
Algo Octa - Indicateur d'Analyse Technique Avancé Indicateur professionnel combinant ZigZag, SAR parabolique, canaux de tendance et niveaux de Fibonacci pour une analyse technique complète.  Fonctionnalités Principales Analyse Multi-Composants  ZigZag coloré avec détection automatique des extremums  Intégration du SAR parabolique pour la confirmation de tendance  Création automatique de canaux de tendance parallèles  Niveaux de Fibonacci dynamiques et statiques personnalisables Paramètres SA
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis