Multiple Close All
- Yardımcı programlar
- Ynal Al Khalil
- Sürüm: 2.1
(Multiple Close All) for MT5
a lightweight and efficient utility designed to help traders close their open positions and pending orders directly from the chart.
It provides a clean panel with interactive buttons, allowing quick closing of opened trades and deleting the Pending Orders with one click.
Key Features:
-
✅ Close all BUY, SELL, or ALL positions with one click.
-
✅ Close only profitable trades or only losing trades.
-
✅ Close trades filtered by Magic Number or Ticket Number.
-
✅ Perform partial closes (e.g. close 10%, 12%, 20%, 38%, 72% of volume) with one click.
-
✅ Delete pending BUY orders, SELL orders, STOP orders, or LIMIT orders.
-
✅ Works on the current symbol only, or on all symbols in Market Watch (scope selector).
-
✅ Buttons can be placed on the left or right side of the chart.
-
✅ Buttons can be added or removed from the chart.
-
✅ Automatically adjusts to broker’s lot step, minimum, and maximum allowed volume.
Inputs:
-
Scope – apply actions to current symbol only or all symbols.
-
Panel Placement – show panel on left or right side of the chart.
-
Partial Close % – percentage of volume to close when using partial close.
-
Magic Number – used when closing trades by magic.
-
Ticket Number – used when closing a trade by its ticket.
-
Visual Settings – button size, spacing, background color, text color.
-
Add or Remove buttons as you like (true/false)
Advantages:
-
🚀 Instant closing with one click.
-
🔒 Safe – uses MetaTrader’s native trade functions.
-
🎨 Customizable panel appearance to fit your chart style.
-
⚡ Speeds up manual trading and risk management